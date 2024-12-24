2028 Quarterback Niemann Lawrence Transferring To Miami Northwestern: Report
Niemann Lawrence is coming off a stellar season at Ransom Everglades and proved himself as one of the top 2028 signal callers around.
Now, the quarterback is reportedly heading to play for Teddy Bridgewater at Miami Northwestern.
According to 305 Sports, Lawrence is transferring to play for the Bulls, who are coming off winning the Class 3A state championship. Miami Northwestern defeated Raines just over a week ago on South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, 41-0.
One of the most highly coveted 2028 quarterbacks around, Lawrence is already turning heads after a couple years playing varsity football so far. In 2024, Lawrence completed 160-of-249 passes for 2,665 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Lawrence already has offers from schools like Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Miami (FL) and Nebraska.
This past season's starter was junior Leon Strawder, who finished the campaign completing 168-of-256 passes for 2,677 yards and 41 touchdowns. In the 3A state title game against Raines, Strawder completed 19-of-27 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns.
Bridgewater is coming off his first season as the Bulls' head coach, leading the program to its eighth state championship and finishing with a 12-2 record.
