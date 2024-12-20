Teddy Bridgewater Receiving Coaching Overtures From College, NFL Teams
Less than a week after leading his alma mater Miami Northwestern to the Class 3A state championship in a 41-0 rout of Raines, Teddy Bridgewater is hearing from everyone.
Not only from NFL teams about playing quarterback once again, but also regarding coaching jobs. Also throw in HBCU programs that are offering Bridgewater jobs as well.
Bridgewater humbly posted early Friday morning that he had heard from an HBCU program and a couple NFL teams in regards to coaching for their respective clubs. The former NFL passer just completed a 2024 season in which the Bulls went 12-2 and out-scored their five playoffs opponents 262-12.
Earlier this week, Bridgewater confirmed on the NFL Network show The Insiders with Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that depending on the next couple of weeks, he could be signing on with an NFL franchise.
"That's the plan," Bridgewater responded to Rapoport and Pelissero on the NFL Network's Tuesday edition of the The Insiders. "My team knows that's the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We'll see how it plays out."
Bridgewater doesn't plan on leaving the Bulls whatsoever, as the head coach of the FHSAA Class 3A champions says he would be back in February to coaching.
It was just back on Nov. 19th that Bridgewater hinted on X about a potential return to the NFL, prompting many to wonder if the former first round pick was talking about this current 2024 season or next.
"So many QB jobs available for me after we make this state title run. I can't wait to return back to the NFL."
Back in last December, Bridgewater had revealed plans to retire and eventually coach high school football, mentioning his dream to lead his alma mater, Miami Northwestern.
"I was young and I was trapped in this lifestyle thinking that I was a football player 24-7, and when I got hurt I realized that I'm only a football player for three hours on a Sunday afternoon," Bridgewater said when he spoke about his plans to retire to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "Outside of that, I'm Theodore Bridgewater, so it just put everything into perspective and it really helped me not even have to think about not being a starter (anymore). It's like, 'Man, I still got purpose.' And my purpose is bigger than the game of football. Football is just a platform that I have."
The former NFL veteran was officially named the head coach of the Bulls in early February, being back excitement to a Miami Northwestern program that had finished below the .500 mark in 2023. Now finishing with a 12-2 record, Bridgewater had a fairy tale story by leading his former high school team to a state championship.
Now, Bridgewater not only could be entertaining a return as a player, but also as a coach.
