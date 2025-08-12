2029 6-foot-7 small forward Draydne McDaniel transfers to Prolific Prep (Florida) for his freshman season
Draydne McDaniel, who is one of the most coveted incoming freshman prospects, not just in the state of Florida, but the entire country, is on the move for his upcoming freshman season. McDaniel, a 6-foot-7 small forward, will transfer from Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale to Prolific Prep For the upcoming season, his coach, Ryan Bernardi, told High School on SI Florida on Monday.
McDaniel helped lead Calvary Christian Academy to the 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 3A boys basketball state title last March as an eighth-grader, as well as playing a year up on the Overtime Elite Circuit for Fear of God.
In 15 games played last season for Overtime Elite's Fear of God, McDaniel averaged just 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in 10.4 minutes of action while shooting 39.5% from the field in limited shot attempts.
Prolific Prep spent the past 11 seasons in Napa, California, before announcing back in May that they were re-locating to the Sunshine State as well as opening a brand new state-of-the-art facility that will include a practice court, weight room, and a recovery room that is set to open before the start of the 2025-2026 season. During the 11 years, Prolific Prep produced nine National Basketball Association (NBA) players, 14 McDonald's All-Americans, and 15 Nike Hoop Summit players.
The Crew is coming off a 35-6 season, losing in the semifinals of the Chipotle Nationals. They were led by two McDonald’s All-Americans in guard Darryn Peterson, now playing at Kansas and 6-10 forward Niko Bundalo, now playing at Ole Miss, a pair of Ohio natives who played their senior seasons in Napa, California.
McDaniel joins a loaded roster that features five-star rising senior shooting guard Caleb Holt, five-star rising junior small forward Bruce Branch III, five-star rising junior point guard Nasir Anderson, five-star rising forward Alex Smith, and four-star rising senior center Davion Adkins.
The Crew is scheduled to face IMG Academy, Montverde Academy, and four-time defending state champion Columbus this upcoming season.
