Texas High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - February 16, 2026

The 2026 Texas high school girls basketball playoffs begin on Monday, February 16th with first round games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the UIL high school girls basketball playoffs. The state semifinals begin March 2nd.
Texas High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - February 16-17, 2026
CLASS 1A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Miami vs. Shamrock - 02/17
Hartley vs. Happy - 02/16
Meadow vs. Grady - 02/17
O'Donnell vs. Spur - 02/16
Claude vs. Booker - 02/16
Kress vs. Boys Ranch - 02/17
Borden County vs. Wellman-Union - 02/16
Valley vs. Crosbyton - 02/16
Balmorhea vs. Rankin - 02/17
Garden City vs. Eden - 02/16
Eula vs. Westbrook - 02/16
Hamlin vs. Knox City - 02/16
Buena Vista vs. Marfa - 02/16
Menard vs. Irion County - 02/16
Hermleigh vs. Baird - 02/16
Munday vs. Rotan - 02/17
Perrin-Whitt vs. Forestburg - 02/17
Dodd City vs. Sulphur Bluff - 02/16
May vs. Lingleville - 02/16
Avalon vs. Neches - 02/16
Saint Jo vs. Newcastle - 02/16
Avery vs. Miller Grove - 02/16
Gorman vs. Cross Plains - 02/16
Slocum vs. Blum - 02/16
Zephyr vs. Abbott - 02/16
Broaddus vs. Hull-Daisetta - 02/16
Fayetteville vs. Runge - 02/17
D'Hanis vs. Lasara - 02/16
Jonesboro vs. Lometa - 02/17
Brookeland vs. Zavalla - 02/16
Moulton vs. North Zulch - 02/16
McMullen County vs. Leakey - 02/17
CLASS 1A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Fort Elliott vs. Groom - 02/17
Texline vs. Silverton - 02/16
Whitharral vs. Ackerly Sands - 02/16
Petersburg vs. Motley County - 02/16
White Deer vs. Follett - 02/16
Nazareth vs. Wildorado - 02/16
Klondike vs. Anton - 02/16
Guthrie vs. Lorenzo - 02/16
Sierra Blanca vs. Grandfalls-Royalty - 02/16
Robert Lee vs. Panther Creek - 02/16
Gordon vs. Highland - 02/16
Aspermont vs. Harrold - 02/16
Sanderson vs. Dell City - 02/16
Rochelle vs. Blackwell - 02/16
Ira vs. Strawn - 02/16
Crowell vs. Jayton - 02/16
Woodson vs. Midway - 02/16
Fannindel vs. Bloomburg - 02/16
Gustine vs. Walnut Springs - 02/16
Milford vs. Mount Calm - 02/16
Bellevue vs. Bryson - 02/16
Saltillo vs. Ector - 02/16
Huckabay vs. Santa Anna - 02/16
Coolidge vs. Morgan - 02/16
Priddy vs. Cranfills Gap - 02/16
Centerville vs. Spurger - 02/16
Round Top-Carmine vs. Nordheim - 02/16
Nueces Canyon vs. San Isidro - 02/16
Oglesby vs. Cherokee - 02/17
Goodrich vs. Wells - 02/16
Austwell-Tivoli vs. Dime Box - 02/16
San Perlita vs. Rocksprings - 02/16
CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Stratford vs. Wellington - 02/16
Hale Center vs. New Deal - 02/17
Sundown vs. McCamey - 02/16
Ozona vs. Ballinger - 02/16
Panhandle vs. Spearman - 02/16
Abernathy vs. Olton - 02/16
Wink vs. Ropes - 02/16
Colorado vs. Reagan County - 02/16
Seymour vs. Hawley - 02/16
Hico vs. Rio Vista - 02/16
Collinsville vs. Wolfe City - 02/16
Cooper vs. Harts Bluff Early College - 02/16
Cisco vs. Nocona - 02/17
Bosqueville vs. Hamilton - 02/16
Bland vs. Muenster - 02/17
Clarksville vs. Cumby - 02/16
Marlin vs. Mildred - 02/16
LaPoynor vs. Groveton - 02/17
Union Grove vs. Overton - 02/17
Joaquin vs. Woden - 02/17
Dawson vs. Riesel - 02/16
Leon vs. Cayuga - 02/17
Cushing vs. Hawkins - 02/16
San Augustine vs. Elysian Fields - 02/17
Danbury vs. Iola - 02/17
Thorndale vs. Schulenburg - 02/16
Mason vs. Brackett - 02/16
Skidmore-Tynan vs. Freer - 02/16
Mumford vs. West Hardin - 02/16
Flatonia vs. Rosebud-Lott - 02/16
Charlotte vs. San Saba - 02/16
Kaufer vs. Refugio - 02/16
CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Gruver vs. Wheeler - 02/16
Farwell vs. Floydada - 02/16
Whiteface vs. Iraan - 02/16
Christoval vs. Coleman - 02/16
Clarendon vs. Vega - 02/16
New Home vs. Bovina - 02/16
Van Horn vs. Smyer - 02/16
Roscoe vs. Sterling City - 02/16
Windthorst vs. Anson - 02/16
Lipan vs. Itasca - 02/16
Lindsay vs. Sam Rayburn - 02/17
Como-Pickton vs. Detroit - 02/16
Haskell vs. Petrolia - 02/16
Crawford vs. Santo - 02/16
Honey Grove vs. Chico - 02/17
Bowie vs. North Hopkins - 02/16
Mart vs. Kerens - 02/17
Martin's Mill vs. Lovelady - 02/16
Harleton vs. Mt. Enterprise - 02/16
Timpson vs. West Sabine - 02/16
Frost vs. Chilton - 02/16
Grapeland vs. Fruitvale - 02/17
Douglass vs. McLeod - 02/16
Chireno vs. Tenaha - 02/16
Evadale vs. Bremond - 02/16
Granger vs. Shiner - 02/16
Goldthwaite vs. La Pryor - 02/16
Port Aransas vs. Agua Dulce - 02/16
Burton vs. Big Sandy - 02/17
Weimar vs. Bartlett - 02/17
Falls City vs. Harper - 02/17
La Villa vs. Yorktown - 02/16
CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Bushland vs. Littlefield - 02/17
Lamesa vs. Kermit - 02/16
Llano vs. Sweetwater - 02/16
Jacksboro vs. Peaster - 02/16
Shallowater vs. Dalhart - 02/16
Presidio vs. Denver City - 02/17
Jim Ned vs. Ingram Moore - 02/16
Comanche vs. Holliday - 02/16
Madison vs. Whitesboro - 02/16
Pottsboro vs. Rains - 02/16
Jefferson vs. Atlanta - 02/16
Mineola vs. Gladewater - 02/16
Ponder vs. Life Oak Cliff - 02/16
Winnsboro vs. Gunter - 02/16
Liberty-Eylau vs. Hughes Springs - 02/16
Sabine vs. Malakoff - 02/16
Troy vs. Palmer - 02/16
Little River Academy vs. Teague - 02/16
Pollok Central vs. East Chambers - 02/16
Trinity vs. Van Vleck - 02/16
Grandview vs. Whitney - 02/16
Fairfield vs. Franklin - 02/17
Orangefield vs. Huntington - 02/17
Hitchcock vs. Coldspring-Oakhurst - 02/17
Columbus vs. Luling - 02/16
Randolph vs. Hondo - 02/16
London vs. Orange Grove - 02/16
IDEA Pharr vs. Raymondville - 02/16
Goliad vs. Edna - 02/16
Crystal City vs. Marion - 02/17
Bishop vs. West Oso - 02/16
Rio Hondo vs. Vanguard Academy Rembrandt - 02/17
CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Canadian vs. Slaton - 02/16
Coahoma vs. Tornillo - 02/16
Blanco vs. Clyde - 02/16
City View vs. Early - 02/16
Idalou vs. Childress - 02/16
Alpine vs. Stanton - 02/16
Wall vs. Brady - 02/16
Tolar vs. Henrietta - 02/16
Village Tech vs. Valley View - 02/16
Bells vs. Mt. Vernon - 02/16
Harmony vs. De Kalb - 02/16
Quitman vs. Tatum - 02/16
Paradise vs. Trinity Christian Leadership - 02/16
Commerce vs. Leonard - 02/17
Hooks vs. Chapel Hill - 02/16
Troup vs. Edgewood - 02/16
West vs. Scurry-Rosser - 02/17
Thrall vs. Westwood - 02/16
Central Heights vs. Kountze - 02/16
Anderson-Shiro vs. East Bernard - 02/16
Keene vs. Clifton - 02/16
Buffalo vs. Rogers - 02/16
Buna vs. Woodville - 02/16
Boling vs. New Waverly - 02/16
Tidehaven vs. Stockdale - 02/16
Cole vs. Lytle - 02/17
Taft vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy - 02/17
IDEA Edinburg College Prep vs. Santa Rosa - 02/17
Poth vs. Hallettsville - 02/16
Jourdanton vs. Great Hearts Monte Vista - 02/16
San Diego vs. Aransas Pass - 02/17
Lyford vs. Vanguard Academy Beethoven - 02/16
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Irvin vs. Ysleta - 02/17
Seminole vs. Hereford - 02/16
Frenship Memorial vs. Stephenville - 02/16
Decatur vs. Carter-Riverside - 02/16
Riverside vs. Austin - 02/16
Canyon vs. Andrews - 02/16
Brownwood vs. Estacado - 02/16
Eastern Hills vs. Burkburnett - 02/17
Richland vs. North Hills Prep - 02/16
Pinkston vs. Kennedale - 02/16
Caddo Mills vs. Sulphur Springs - 02/16
Lindale vs. Pine Tree - 02/17
Ranchview vs. Panther Creek - 02/16
Godley vs. Wilmer-Hutchins - 02/16
Pleasant Grove vs. Wills Point - 02/16
Kilgore vs. Mabank - 02/16
Palestine vs. Lumberton - 02/17
Livingston vs. North Forest - 02/16
Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Giddings - 02/16
La Vega vs. Lampasas - 02/16
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Bullard - 02/16
Worthing vs. Hargrave - 02/16
Navasota vs. Almeta Crawford - 02/16
Marble Falls vs. Gatesville - 02/16
Lago Vista vs. Long Creek - 02/16
Floresville vs. Gonzales - 02/16
El Campo vs. Calhoun - 02/16
Tuloso-Midway vs. Valley View - 02/16
Davenport vs. LBJ Austin - 02/16
La Vernia vs. Somerset - 02/16
Jones vs. Columbia - 02/17
Hidalgo Early College vs. Calallen - 02/17
CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Harmony Science Academy vs. Clint - 02/17
Fort Stockton vs. Perryton - 02/16
Liberty vs. Glen Rose - 02/16
Bridgeport vs. Dunbar - 02/16
Mountain View vs. Young Women's Leadership Academy - 02/16
Randall vs. Greenwood - 02/16
Brock vs. Levelland - 02/16
Benbrook vs. Krum - 02/16
Van Alstyne vs. Summit International Prep - 02/17
Lincoln vs. Venus - 02/16
Sunnyvale vs. Pittsburg - 02/16
Canton vs. Spring Hill - 02/16
Hampton Prep vs. Aubrey - 02/16
Hillsboro vs. Roosevelt - 02/17
North Lamar vs. Farmersville - 02/17
Chapel Hill vs. Brownsboro - 02/16
Madisonville vs. Silsbee - 02/16
Hardin-Jefferson vs. Yates - 02/16
Freeman vs. Smithville - 02/16
Lorena vs. Jarrell - 02/16
Bridge City vs. Hudson - 02/16
Wheatley vs. Liberty - 02/16
La Grange vs. Sealy - 02/16
Salado vs. Robinson - 02/16
Manor New Tech vs. Wimberley - 02/17
Carrizo Springs vs. Navarro - 02/16
Sweeny vs. Ingleside - 02/17
Zapata vs. Port Isabel - 02/16
Fredericksburg vs. Legacy Ranch - 02/17
Cuero vs. Devine - 02/17
Sinton vs. La Marque - 02/16
La Feria vs. King - 02/17
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Bel Air vs. Chapin - 02/16
Abilene Cooper vs. Tascosa - 02/16
Colleyville Heritage vs. Aledo - 02/16
Joshua vs. Paschal - 02/16
Canutillo vs. Americas - 02/16
Amarillo vs. Legacy - 02/16
Granbury vs. Ryan - 02/16
Arlington Heights vs. Cleburne - 02/16
Lufkin vs. Walnut Grove - 02/16
Highland Park vs. Heritage - 02/16
West Mesquite vs. Sunset - 02/16
Chaparral vs. Red Oak - 02/17
McKinney North vs. Texas - 02/16
Emerson vs. Reedy - 02/17
White vs. Seagoville - 02/16
Midlothian vs. Lake Belton - 02/16
Crosby vs. College Station - 02/17
Ball vs. West Brook - 02/16
Victoria East vs. Spring Woods - 02/17
McCallum vs. Spring Woods - 02/17
A&M Consolidated vs. Porter - 02/17
Beaumont United vs. La Porte - 02/16
Westbury vs. Victoria West - 02/16
Georgetown vs. Anderson - 02/16
Pieper vs. Glenn - 02/17
South San Antonio vs. Highland - 02/16
Rio Grande City vs. Flour Bluff - 02/16
Rivera vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest - 02/17
Hays vs. Wagner - 02/17
Seguin vs. Southwest - 02/16
Veterans Memorial vs. Palmview - 02/16
McAllen Memorial vs. Harlingen South - 02/17
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Parkland vs. Burges - 02/17
Pasadena Memorial vs. Monterey - 02/16
Grapevine vs. Chisholm Trail - 02/16
Everman vs. Wyatt - 02/16
Andress vs. Hanks - 02/17
Palo Duro vs. Wylie - 02/17
Saginaw vs. Argyle - 02/16
South Hills vs. Mansfield Summit - 02/16
Mt. Pleasant vs. Lovejoy - 02/16
Lone Star vs. Memorial - 02/16
Wilson vs. South Oak Cliff - 02/17
Belton vs. Midlothian Heritage - 02/16
Anna vs. Whitehouse - 02/17
Liberty vs. Wakeland - 02/16
Hillcrest vs. Poteet - 02/16
Crandall vs. Waco - 02/16
Splendora vs. Huntsville - 02/16
Friendswood vs. Barbers Hill - 02/17
Fort Bend Marshall vs. Galena Park - 02/17
Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) vs. Weiss - 02/16
Montgomery vs. Dayton - 02/16
Port Arthur Memorial vs. Iowa Colony - 02/17
Milby vs. Randle - 02/16
Pflugerville vs. Crockett - 02/16
Tivy vs. Liberty Hill - 02/17
McCollum vs. Burbank - 02/16
Cigarroa vs. Carroll - 02/16
Pace vs. Sharyland - 02/16
Cedar Park vs. Boerne - 02/16
Sam Houston vs. MacArthur - 02/16
Gregory-Portland vs. Veterans Memorial - 02/16
Rowe vs. Donna - 02/17
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
Permian vs. Franklin - 02/16
Timber Creek vs. North Crowley - 02/16
Allen vs. Coppell - 02/17
Martin vs. Lake Highlands - 02/17
Eastlake vs. Legacy - 02/16
Lake Ridge vs. Keller - 02/16
Flower Mound vs. Plano East - 02/16
Richardson vs. South Grand Prairie - 02/16
Rockwall vs. Wylie - 02/16
Bryan vs. Duncanville - 02/17
Benjamin Davis vs. Conroe - 02/16
Cypress Woods vs. Klein Collins - 02/16
Sachse vs. Tyler Legacy - 02/17
Cedar Hill vs. Midway - 02/17
The Woodlands vs. Nimitz - 02/17
Klein Oak vs. Cypress Lakes - 02/16
Lamar vs. Cypress Creek - 02/17
Alief Elsik vs. Seven Lakes - 02/17
Pearland vs. Fort Bend Travis - 02/17
Deer Park vs. Summer Creek - 02/17
Jersey Village vs. Bellaire - 02/16
Katy vs. Fulshear - 02/16
Ridge Point vs. Dawson - 02/16
North Shore vs. Clear Falls - 02/17
Bowie vs. Round Rock - 02/17
Warren vs. Johnson - 02/16
United South vs. Steele - 02/17
Los Fresnos vs. Weslaco - 02/16
Cedar Ridge vs. Lake Travis - 02/17
Reagan vs. Brennan - 02/17
Johnson vs. United - 02/16
La Joya vs. San Benito - 02/16
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
First Round:
San Angelo Central vs. Montwood - 02/17
Byron Nelson vs. Boswell - 02/16
Plano vs. Braswell - 02/16
Lamar vs. Pearce - 02/16
Eastwood vs. Frenship - 02/16
Mansfield Legacy vs. Southlake Carroll - 02/16
Marcus vs. Prosper Rock Hill - 02/16
Berkner vs. Bowie - 02/16
North Forney vs. Wylie East - 02/16
Harker Heights vs. Lancaster - 02/17
Spring vs. Grand Oaks - 02/17
Langham Creek vs. Tomball - 02/17
Lakeview Centennial vs. Longview - 02/17
DeSoto vs. Shoemaker - 02/17
College Park vs. Westfield - 02/17
Magnolia vs. Cypress Springs - 02/17
Houston Math Science & Tech vs. Memorial - 02/16
Foster vs. Jordan - 02/17
Manvel vs. Fort Bend Hightower - 02/16
Clear Lake vs. King - 02/17
Cypress Falls vs. Westside - 02/16
Katy Taylor vs. Alief Taylor - 02/17
Fort Bend Austin vs. Shadow Creek - 02/16
Kingwood vs. Clear Creek - 02/17
Austin vs. Vandegrift - 02/16
Harlan vs. Clark - 02/17
Medina Valley vs. Judson - 02/16
Veterans Memorial vs. Edinburg - 02/16
Vista Ridge vs. Westlake - 02/17
Lee vs. Sotomayor - 02/17
San Marcos vs. Alexander - 02/17
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo vs. Harlingen - 02/17
