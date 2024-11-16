3 takeaways from Mitchell's playoff romp of Parrish Community
TRINITY, FLORIDA- Coming off the heels of last week's Class 6A, District 9 championship win over Wiregrass Ranch, Mitchell has started to ramp it up into high gear.
On Friday night in a Class 6A, Region 3 quarterfinal against Parrish Community, the Mustangs were dominant once again.
Mitchell held Parrish Community to a mere 67 yards of offense en route to a 29-7 victory at Mustang Stadium on Friday night. The Mustangs will face West Boca Raton in next week's region semifinals.
High School On SI brings to you three takeaways from Frday night's contest:
1. Mitchell's defense came to play
If you needed any validation of how good your unit is playing, Mitchell was able to get that from its defensive group on Friday night against Parrish Community. A Justin Fenton-led group held the Bulls to 67 yards of total offense, 33 through the air and 34 on the ground. The Mustangs picked up from where they left off last week in a district championship win over Wiregrass Ranch and proved that they can be a dominant unit. Next week against West Boca Raton will be Mitchell's by far toughest test of the season as they'll try and slow down running back Javian Mallory, one of Palm Beach County' best tailbacks. Good thing for the Mustangs, they just faced a Power 4 level back in Nathan McNeil about a couple weeks ago.
2. Offensively, Mitchell is playing some of its best ball
There's really no denying right now how good this Andy Schmitz-led offense has been playing as of late. This offensive group has been playing some really good football as of late and they piled up 397 yards of offense to prove it. Starting with running back Corey Simms, who had another stroung game on the ground, rushing for 155 yards on 25 carries. Quarterback Cayden Thomas was solid, completing 8-of-20 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for 66 and a score. It was the ground game that has really come strong as of the last couple of weeks and they'll need to continue to do so going up against a West Boca Raton front that will feature multiple Power 4 level players.
3. Parrish Community's best season ends with a whimper
The Bulls' best season in program history ends with a flat showing in Trinity, but things are definitely trending upward over at Parrish. Since Dylan Clark took the job, the former Alonso head coach has compiled an overall record of 16-5 in his first two seasons, with playoff berths in both campaigns. Problem is, Parrish Community has drawn first round matchups with Mitchell and Naples. With the youthful talent on both sides of the ball and a community that very much backs the football program, we believe the Bulls will continue to trend in the right direction.
Alejandro Tamayo contributed to this report
