3 takeaways from Plant's dominating playoff win over Bartow
TAMPA, FLORIDA- Heading into Friday night's Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal between the Plant Panthers and Bartow Yellow Jackets, the two clubs looked like they were on a collision course.
Instead, the former turned the contest into what many games around the state of Florida ended up as: A rout.
Plant took advantage of three interceptions and ran away with a 45-7 victory over Bartow at Dads Stadium. The Panthers will move on to face Armwood in the region semifinals.
High School On SI was on hand for the game and give you three takeaways from the game:
1. Darryon Williams kicked off the game with a bang
Not much can compare to starting off the playoffs the way Plant's dynamo Darryon Williams did in the 6A-2 tilt. The Florida State commitment busted off a 98-yard kickoff return to start things off, which didn't seem to faze Bartow all that much from the outset. Nonetheless, it was just one of many plays that the junior made on the night for the Panthers. Having Williams, quarterback JC Mirasola and Florida commit Waltez Clark (three catches, 138 yards) all playing the way they're right now, this Panthers' team could be in for a deep playoff run if they play like they did on Friday night against Bartow.
2. Plant turned Bartow's turnovers into points in a hurry
The game had a weird feeling from the early going as Plant, though at the end winning handily, seemed a little flat. Bartow came out with plenty of energy in the opening quarter, bouncing back from the kickoff return for a score by Williams. What Tyler Eden's crew couldn't overcome was the turnover bug, as quarterback Blake Johnson finished with three interceptions, one of those returned for a touchdown. Plant's bend-but-don't-break defense held up while they figured thins out offensively. The Panthers stuffed the Yellow Jackets' run game, holding them to negative yardage on the ground. A interception right before halftime was turned into a 51-yard field goal by Plant's Jordan Anderson to give the Panthers a 24-7 lead. Too many miscues by Bartow were turned into easy scoring opportunities for Plant, thus seeing the Panthers advance into the region semifinals.
3. Having JC Mirasola back makes all the difference
No one is happier to see JC Mirasola back under center than Plant head coach Hank Brown and for a bevy of reasons. On Friday night, the senior signal caller continued to show why he's one of Hillsborough County's most underrated quarterbacks, completing 16-of-23 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns. If you're counting, because we certainly are, Mirasola has thrown 19 touchdowns over the last five games. In Plant's first meeting against Armwood, they played with tight end Tripp Brown at quarterback. Now, the Panthers will enter the rematch with Mirasola back at the helm and could make things very interesting in Class 6A, Region 2 next week.
