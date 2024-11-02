3 takeaways from The First Academy's win over Clearwater Calvary Christian
The proverbial hammer was slammed down by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) on Friday, with news breaking that The First Academy (Orlando) would be forced to forfeit all of their victories plus other various sanctions.
None of that matter when they traveled to Clearwater to take on Calvary Christian. Shrugging off the rules violations handed down by the FHSAA, the Royals cruised to a 56-20 victory over the Warriors at 'The Rock' on Friday night.
Top-ranked The First Academy (Orlando) football team found guilty of rules violations
High School On SI Florida was on hand for the contest and bring you three takeaways from the game:
1. The First Academy looked like its usual selves: Dominant
If you thought The First Academy was going to play with any less of a swagger when they pulled up to Calvary Christian on Friday night, you would be wrong. If anything else, they showed up angry and looking to take it out on the Warriors of Pinellas County. Royals' quarterback Salomon Georges had himself another solid showing, completing 13-of-19 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns. The offense totaled 507 yards compared to Calvary's 282 on the night. With the news coming down on the rules violations, The First Academy shrugged all of it off with a dominating performance.
2. Could this be another forfeit loss for the Royals?
Regardless of the victory over Calvary Christian for The First Academy, it could be likely that it's another forfeit added to the total of nine they've already taken on. The Royals have picked up signature victories throughout the season over teams like Edgewater, Sanford Seminole, Delray Beach Atlantic, Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee). Like all those aforementioned games, this one against Calvary Christian could go down as a forfeit as well. TFA was very much a Class 1A state championship contending team, but the recent news says they'll be on the outside looking in when the postseason begins.
3. Suspended assistant coach Steven Moffet was on hand
The FHSAA banned first-year assistant coach Steven Moffett from coaching until Oct. 31, 2025. That did not deter the former Winter Park and UCF star quarterback from attending the game, however. Moffet was seen during and after the contest on hand from the track area before taking the field when the game concluded. Disregarding the sanctions handed down, Moffet remained close to the team as the Royals picked up their ninth win (on the field) of the season. The following quote from Orlando attorney Frank Kruppenbacher to the Orlando Sentinel on Friday should tell you that this could be far from over: “The First Academy will vigorously defend the allegations made by the FHSAA. As a longtime member in good standing with the FHSAA, we find ourselves once again puzzled and disappointed. Their scrutiny of our admissions process led them to conclude that innocuous date irregularities in the enrollment process should result in the most draconian sanctions imaginable. While The First Academy has been cooperative and respectful, their colleagues at the FHSAA have remained insolent and trenchant. Those suffering the most are those the FHSAA is supposed to serve, the innocent student-athletes. It is unsurprising that the Florida Legislature has repeatedly taken steps to dismantle the FHSAA because of their disregard for common sense educational practices.”
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl