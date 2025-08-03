Watch: Pro Makes Bank-Shot Hole in One at AIG Women's Open
For the first time since 2018 and fifth time in tournament history, there were two aces during the week at the Women's British Open.
But it's safe to say there were never circumstances like those around the two at Royal Porthcawl, especially Mimi Rhodes's during Sunday's final round.
The Englishwoman holed out from 184 yards at the par-3 5th off the ball of fellow competitor Steph Kyriacou, who had hit her tee shot to within an inch of the hole.
This has to be seen to be believed:
Such a bank shot is legal; Kyriacou was allowed to replace her ball to its original spot—though even after the ricochet it was still under a foot from the hole.
And making the situation even more remarkable: Kyriacou had the other hole in one of the tournament, on Friday. So put her down for an ace and an assist in the two-ace week in Wales.
Japan's Miyu Yamashita won the AIG Women's Open for her first major title.