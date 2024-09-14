4-star Julius Jones makes a circus catch to rally St. Thomas Aquinas (Watch)
Big players make big plays in big situations. Need proof? Look no further than 2027 4-star wide receiver Julius Jones of St. Thomas Aquinas.
With his team struggling to generate offense in its road contest at Western, Friday night, Jones came to the rescure with a pair of second half touchdown grabs to rally the Raiders to a 23-15 victory.
With his team trailing 15-9 in the third quarter, Jones ran a beautiful corner rout before going into a full head long dive to haul in a touchdown throw from quarterback Andrew Indorf and pust the Raiders in front 16-15. Minutes later he got over the top of the Western defense caught a perfect Indorf toss in stride and cruised to a 58-yard score.
