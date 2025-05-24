4-Star Small Forward Caleb Sanders Commits to South Florida, Reclassifies to 2025
Just a few days after backing off his commitment to the University of Louisiana, North Tampa Christian Academy four-star small forward Caleb Sanders has decided to commit to the University of South Florida, he posted on his social media accounts.
Sanders chose the Bulls over Boston College, California, Cal-State Northridge, East Carolina, FIU, and several others.
Sanders has also reclassified to the Class of 2025, where he will be eligible to play for the Bulls at the beginning of the 2025-2026 collegiate basketball season.
The 6-7 small forward averaged 12.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this past season for the Titans while shooting 60% from the field and 45% from behind the arc.
He has been playing for Tre Mann Elite on the Grassroots Circuit, where he is coached by his former high school head coach Zach Reynolds and is also teammates with five-star power forward Toni Bryant, who is the No. 3 ranked player in the junior class, according to 247Sports.
Sanders becomes South Florida head coach Bryan Hodgson's fifth commit in the Class of 2025 as Hodgson took over the Bulls program back in March. Sanders joins The Phelps School (Pa.) four-star power forward Onyx Nnani, Fort Erie (Canada) three-star small forward Tristan Beckford, Sierra Canyon (California) three-star point guard Gavin Hightower, and Winston-Salem Christian School (North Carolina) three-star combo guard Adriel Nyorha.
Sanders led North Tampa Christian to their first-ever Final Four appearance in school history, where they had their season come to an end in a four-overtime thriller against Victory Christian Academy in the Class 1A semifinals back in February.
