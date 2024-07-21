5 head coaching changes that will have the biggest impact on Florida high school football in 2024
If you don't think coaching still matters in high school football in the state of Florida, think again.
Plenty of schools made changes over the off-season when it came to the leader of their respective football program and there were several that we believe could make a major impact this upcoming 2024 season.
SBLive plucked out five coaching hires made over the course of the off-season that will have the biggest impact on Florida high school football in 2024. Take a look at our list and tell us what you think of the hires we chose.
1. Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Northwestern
Some could argue this was the biggest high school football hire in the country when it came to Teddy Bridgewater taking the head coaching gig at his alma mater Miami Northwestern. From making national headlines around the country, those close to the program down in South Florida knew this was coming. Since Bridgewater took over the job, onlookers have come from all around Miami to take and see what the former NFL quarterback is cooking up. Everyone will get their first look at Bridgewater's Bulls on Aug. 22nd when Miami Northwestern takes on Coconut Creek in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase.
2. Mark Whittemore, Buchholz
Well look who's back on the high school football scene. After spending one season away from Buchholz's football program, Whittemore returns for a second stint with the Bobcats and the team is chalked full of talent once again. Having a talented quarterback in Trace Johnson along with a slew of fleet-footed skill players surrounding him, Whittemore should be able to take the offense to new heights in 2024. Whittemore had served as the head coach at Buchholz since 2012 and won 78 games since he took the job.
3. Max Edwards, Miami Jackson
There's simply no doubting the kind of previous success Edwards had at Miami Central and Miami Northwestern couln't correlate over to Miami Jackson in due time. Edwards led Northwestern to three straight state championships from 2017-2019, with the first title coming in a 21-16 win against Armwood for the Class 6A crown. His last three seasons with the Bulls, though, were not like the 3-peat run. The Generals went 3-7 last season, but Edwards is sure to help win a couple more games under his watch.
4. George Selvie, Sumner
When Alonzo Ashwood was dismissed back in May, Sumner officials had to scramble in order to find the Stingrays' next head coach. They didn't have to look any further than their own coaching staff the season before. The Stingrays named former USF defensive end George Selvie as the program's head coach and this looks to pay off major dividends at Sumner. Selvie, who also played previously in the NFL, is a little old school mixed with new school coaching. With his knowledge from the collegiate and professional ranks, there's high expectations for Selvie in Year 1 at Sumner.
5. Jerrime Bell, Mainland
The Buccaneers didn't haveto go outside the family of former head coach Travis Roland in order to find the next lead man of the program. Mainland tabbed Bell to be the successor to Roland back in March and he's certainly got some big shoes to fill. Now yes, the Buccaneers are coming off winning the Class 3S state championship, so impact might not be the right word i regards to appointment of Bell to this list. It might be more of Bell having familiarity with the area and program that can help possibly keep Mainland among one of the top programs in the state.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl