5 reasons Chaminade-Madonna turned its season around
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – When the Chaminade-Madonna Lions started off 0-2, numerous prep football pundits proclaimed the dynasty was done.
The three-time reigning state champions were scuffling.
They were dealing with injuries at quarterback, and a struggling defense. After a few weeks, some high-profile players transferred out of the program, and injuries began to mount. On top of it all, the schedule was about to get even more daunting.
There were legitimate reasons for concern, even though their two losses were to quality teams – St. John Bosco (34-27) and Blanche Ely (35-34 in OT).
Through all the adversity, coach Dameon Jones and his staff did a masterful job holding the team together. The players bought in, picked each other up, and executed a remarkable turnaround that now has Chaminade-Madonna (8-2) primed for a fourth-straight state championship run.
Chaminade won its final eight regular season games, doing so against some state and nationally ranked powers. Along the way, the Lions beat likes of American Heritage (48-45), Miami Norland (45-20), Western (26-9), Monarch (37-8), St. Thomas Aquinas (29-22) and Cardinal Gibbons (62-17).
On Friday, the high school playoffs are set to begin, and Chaminade-Madonna opens at home against St. John Paul II Academy (Boca Raton) at 7:30 p.m.
As the postseason is about to begin, SBLive outlines five reasons Chaminade-Madonna once again is the team to beat in Class 1A.
The progression of the Lions' pass catchers has lifted the offense
In recent years, the Lions had one of the greatest receiving corps in Florida history. Superstars like Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and Joshisa “Jojo” Trader (Miami) are not easy to replace. And yet, the Lions again have arguably the best group of receivers in the state.
Jasen Lopez is a 4-star standout who is averaging 109.8 yards per game. Kyle Washington, Denairius Gray and Koby Howard also are gamechangers. Each have accepted various roles due to injuries. For example, in a couple of games, the receivers helped run the offense out of the Wildcat Formation.
The Derrek Cooper factor
Not to sound hyperbolic, but Derrek Cooper is probably the best all-around player in the state of Florida. The junior is equally impressive playing offense and defense.
Cooper has compiled 967 total yards this season --- 748 rushing, 90 receiving, 107 kickoff returns, and 22 interception return.
It’s not a coincidence that when Cooper was used more on defense, the opposing offenses were nullified.
The biggest challenge for the Lions’ coaching staff is managing Cooper’s playing time. They’re being careful not to wear him down.
The quarterback carousel has finally found stability
You’d be hard pressed to find a team that has dealt with so much quarterback confusion and still has a strong chance to be a state champion.
Tyler Chance started the first two games, and was showing promise. But in the loss to Blanche Ely, Chance was injured. Preston Wright took over, and led the Lions to big wins over American Heritage and Norland. But against Western, Wright went down with a thumb injury. Enter, Bekkem Kritza, who transferred in from Miami Central, and the Penn State recruit is playing at a high level.
In three games, Kritza has completed 78 percent of his passes, and has totaled seven touchdown passes. Worth noting, when the quarterback position was unsettled, running backs Jaquari Lewis and Arwin Jackson provided a strong running attack.
The Chaminade-Madonna defense is delivering
It’s not how you start, but how you finish, right?
The Lions’ defense has steadily improved, and has held in check some of the top offenses in the state. As noted above, Cooper has been an impact player at linebacker. On the defensive front, standouts like Donta Simpson, Anthony Smith, Matthew Pointer and R.J. Alphonse have controlled the line, and applied pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Camari Hall is a star, and has even given a jolt to the offense when counted on to help the running game. Linebacker Bryant Junius has logged 51 tackles, and defensive back Chris Ewald (Miami commit) leads the secondary.
The kicking game in good hands
If you wonder how a kicker impacts the game, check out Noah Sidan’s season. Of his 70 kickoffs, 65 have been touchbacks. Sidan finished the regular season with 72 points, converting 54 of 55 extra points, and six of his eight field goal attempts. Sidan also handles the punting duties, and averaged 36.5 yards per punt, with a long of 60 yards. Four of his punts were pinned inside the 20.
When you’re strong in all phases, as the Lions are, it’s easy to see why they’re again primed for a state title run.