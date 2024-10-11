Chaminade-Madonna vs. St. Thomas Aquinas football: Live score updates (10/11/2024)
Nationally-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas will put its perfect in-state record on the line against a fellow Florida high school football powerhouse on Friday when it faces off with Chaminade-Madonna at Florida International University's Pitbull Stadium.
The 6-1 Raiders moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings following their 64-0 beatdown of Hollywood Hills last week, while Chaminade-Madonna rose as high as No. 7 in the national rankings before falling out with a pair of back-to-back, one-score losses to No. 2 St. John Bosco and Blanche Ely earlier this season.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
PREGAME
This game is being hosted by the Dream Football Classic and has been deemed "The Battle in Miami" as it features two Broward County powerhouses playing at Pitbull Stadium.
The two teams were once heated rivals, but this will be their first head-to-head meeting since 1981. Chaminade-Madonna holds a 7-4 edge in the series all-time, but St. Thomas Aquinas dominated the Lions 71-7 in their most recent meeting.
For more on this highly-anticipated game, check out 5 things you should know ahead of Chaminade-Madonna vs. St. Thomas Aquinas.
