5 South Florida high school football breakout candidates for 2024
A wide swath of talent is spread out throughout South Florida. The football rich region is loaded with many of the top teams and players in the state.
Tracking all the four and five-star caliber-players is challenging because there are so many of them. It’s evident with all the major college commitments from Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
At SBLive Sports Florida , we’re keeping tabs on all the action. Today, we’re zeroing in on five players we believe are primed for breakout seasons in 2024.
1. James Perrone, QB, Miami Southridge
Just a sophomore, Perrone made his presence felt as a freshman by throwing for 1,505 yards in 10 games. Word is out that Perrone has the makings of a top-flight quarterback.
When it comes to expectations, the sophomore is setting a high bar.
“I want at least 3,000 yards, and try to get 35 [passing] touchdowns,” Perrone said. “That’s the goal I’ve set. I’ve got to keep my GPA good. Those are my expectations. For Southridge, you’ve got to set high. Go for the state championship.”
The Spartans went 7-5 in Class 3M last season, losing a close one, 35-33, to Homestead in the second round of the playoffs.
Southridge is now in Class 6A, District 16.
Perrone is listed at 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, and he looks to keep developing at a program that’s enjoyed a history of success.
“This is a special year,” Spartans coach Pierre Senatus said. “Southridge is a special place. It’s in Miami-Dade County, but it feels like it’s off the beaten path in Georgia somewhere. There’s so many alumni, and so much tradition. You walk by so many old trophies and awards. You’re tripping over them in classrooms and storage rooms. And every time you stop somewhere, people are like, ‘My cousin went there. My dad went there.’ It’s such a storied tradition.”
Southridge made it to the second round of the playoffs the last two years.
Perrone is a big part in moving the program forward. Already, he’s received offers from a handful of colleges, including Virginia Tech, South Florida, Colorado State, Georgia State, and several others.
“At Southridge, we’ve got a lot of really good players,” Perrone said. “A lot of talent. Great coaches. It’s a great program. I love the culture of it too.”
2. Darryl “Tre” Bell III, DB/WR, Goleman
The four-star safety is a “team first” player, who is bringing recognition to not only himself, but to his teammates at Goleman, a school that finished with a 5-6 record last year.
The junior isn’t just a team leader, he’s been one of the most coveted defensive backs in South Florida. Last October, Bell made a verbal commitment to Florida State over several prominent programs, including Louisville.
“I have high expectations for myself and the team,” Bell said. “Basically, make history. That’s the goal this year. Beat teams we lost to last year, and have a lot of upsets. That’s what I want.”
Bell demonstrates leadership, and has shown loyalty to the Goleman program.
“I take pride in [leadership] a lot,” he said. “They follow me. My body language and mentality. They’re going to follow it too. That’s really what it is.”
When it comes to his recruiting, Bell was sold on the Seminoles largely because of the relationships he’s built with coach Mike Norvell and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Randy Shannon.
“I felt like I had a close relationship since Day 1,” Bell said.
3. Romando Johnson, DE, Monarch
The Knights once again are expected to be in the state championship mix, largely because they have such a high-powered offense.
On the defensive side of the ball, Monarch features an imposing 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end in Romando Johnson.
Johnson already is committed to West Virginia, getting his recruitment out of the way, so he can focus on his senior season.
“They recruited me the hardest,” Johnson said. “Me and the coaches have a good relationship. They made me feel like home, and made me a top priority.”
Johnson made his commitment in June after an official visit.
“Since I committed, I know where home is, so now I’ll focus on the season,” the defensive lineman said. “We’re trying to go to states.”
Among Johnson’s individual goals are to lead Broward County in sacks, and improve on his statistics from his sophomore and junior seasons.
“The team we have, I feel like we can get to states,” Johnson said. “We work hard in practice. The chemistry that we have. I feel like we can get farther than we did last year. We got to the state semis last year.”
4. Nimari Brantley, DL, Coconut Creek
At Coconut Creek, coach Johnnie Sloan has created a culture where nothing is handed to the team. Everything must be earned.
After going 10-3 in 2023, the Cougars earned the right to be in the Broward National Football Showcase on Aug. 22 against Miami Northwestern. But before the regular season starts, Creek has a preseason game with rival Monarch on Aug. 16 .
One big reason Coconut Creek is so optimistic heading into 2024 is because of senior defensive lineman Nimari Brantley, an imposing 6-foot-2, 270-pounder who has committed to Florida Atlantic.
“We came up from the bottom,” Brantley said. “Now that we’re on top, and people are seeing what we have going on, it’s a great thing.”
Sloan, who also attended Florida Atlantic, has had Brantley starting for him since he was a ninth grader playing middle linebacker.
“Just to see his maturity, and how he’s growing, and his leadership,” Sloan said. “His football IQ is through the roof. He’s a football player. He’s football-minded. Having him on the D-line, and having him as the heart and soul of this team, is going to push us.”
Brantley is like having another coach on the field. The senior holds his teammates accountable, and while he’s on the defensive line, he’s keenly aware of the assignments of the linebackers and defensive backs.
“Creek is really about family,” Brantley said. “Some people can’t fit into Creek. You’ve got to grind every day. You’ve got to be consistent. It’s like making your bed. It’s like being consistent in life.”
With players like Brantley anchoring the defense, Coconut Creek believes if they play up to their standard, they can beat anyone.
“We never got a big head, because I feel like we still are looked down upon,” Sloan said. “We still don’t get all the credit we should have. And I don’t want it. I want everything to be earned. If we don’t show up, don’t put us in the Showcase anymore. It’s important that we get the notoriety, but when we get it, and the spotlight is on, you’ve got to show up.”
5. Randy Phillips is revitalizing the quarterback position at Carol City
Randy Phillips is well aware of Carol City’s football history. The senior quarterback can tell you that the Chiefs were state champions in 2016, and decades before that they were a perennial Miami-Dade football power.
But in 2023, Carol City endured a down year, finishing just 1-8.
Enter Phillip at quarterback after leading South Broward to an 8-3 record a year ago. A left-hander, he threw for 3,145 yards and 17 touchdowns.
With Phillips now at QB, the Chiefs have high expectations. For good reason, Phillips is a lanky 6-foot-7 left-handed passer with tremendous upside.
“I know a lot of history,” Phillips said of Carol City’s past. “Winning states in 2016. Being great in the 1900s.”
Standing 6-7 gives Phillips some definite advantages over shorter quarterbacks.
“It’s really different,” he said. “You can see over the line. People say there’s a lot of flaws in it. But I’m going to show them. I’m going to keep working.”
Since last year, Phillips feels he’s now faster, and he’s become a more accurate passer.
If all falls right, Phillips is capable of leading the Chiefs to victories on the field, while also putting himself in a better spot to receive college offers.
“I’m looking for more [college] attention than I’m getting,” Phillips said. “But I’m talking to a few schools.”