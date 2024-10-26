5 Takeaways from American Heritage's thrilling win over St. Thomas Aquinas
If South Florida high school football fans were looking for a proper sendoff to the high school football playoffs, they definitely got one on Friday night.
In a seesaw battle that often resembled a track meet instead of a football game, American Heritage Plantation (5-4) won one for the history books when it pulled off a stunning 42-38 comeback victory against host St. Thomas Aquinas (7-3). The Patriots scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the powerhouse Raiders for the first time in school history. But it wasn’t easy.
The wild contest featured seven lead changes and a tie and wasn’t decided until American Heritage star Malachi Toney intercepted a pass with less than 2 minutes. Toney also caught two TD passes.
Here are five takeaways from the regular-season finale between two of South Florida’s best teams:
The first quarter set the tone in Fort Lauderdale
This showdown was mostly about offense and it didn’t take long for the teams to light up the scoreboard.
After American Heritage was forced to punt on its first series, the schools traded touchdowns or field goals for the next six series before they exchanged punts. Aquinas’ Nicholas Romero then kicked the third of his three field goals with 22 seconds left to leave the Raiders trailing only by four at halftime, 21-17.
The second half was nearly as exciting with both teams scoring three touchdowns. The biggest lead of the game was 10 points – by Aquinas – and that disappeared in the fourth quarter.
Texas, FSU commits were offensive machines for American Heritage
American Heritage junior dual-threat quarterback Dia Bell, a Texas commit, literally put the team on his back in this game. His two TD passes in the first half helped the Patriots take a 21-17 lead. And, then he scrambled 48 yards for a score on an electrifying play in the fourth quarter that likely left many speechless. He later added another long run to help set up Byron Louis’s game-winning 10-yard TD run with 3:19 left. Louis, an FSU commit, was a workhorse in the game, scoring three TDs.
St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback, tight end held their own
Not to be outdone, St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Andrew Indorf held his own against American Heritage. He really got going in the second half, showing some wheels on a 35-yard TD run and then throwing two TD passes to Julius Jones.
Indorf’s 35-yard TD strike to Jones in the fourth quarter gave the Raiders a 38-28 lead but the Patriots came back.
Senior Cameron Roberts, a three-star tight end who is committed to Tulane, had a stellar game for St. Thomas Aquinas, hauling in one big catch after another.
Defense got tough late for American Heritage
The fourth quarter proved to be an able test for the tired, but tough, American Heritage defense.
With both schools essentially being unstoppable on offense for most of the game, it was the Patriots’ defense that came alive when it counted. Big sacks by Jordan Rusinque and Cory Simon, and an interception by Toney with time ticking down proved huge for American Heritage.
Tough schedules should help both schools in the playoffs
American Heritage has played one of the toughest schedules in Florida this year, falling to the likes of unbeaten Milton (Ga.), Chaminade-Madonna, Miami Central and Miami Norland – all of which should contend for state championships. American Heritage competes in Class 4A.
Aquinas, meanwhile, has lost only to Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), Chaminade-Madonna and American Heritage. The Raiders compete in Class 5A.