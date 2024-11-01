5 takeaways from Buchholz's gritty Halloween night win over Cardinal Newman
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA- Buchholz earned themselves a few extra pieces of candy on Thursday night.
Needing a win to keep up with Class 6A, Region 1 top ranked Pace, the Bobcats defended home turf and knocked off previously undefeated Cardinal Newman, 14-7 at Citizens Field on Halloween night.
Buchholz finishes the season at 7-3 and will await next week's power ratings to see where they fall as they were just behind Pace for the top spot in 6A-1. Cardinal Newman (7-1) dropped its first contest of the season and will look to bounce back and prepare for the Class 1A playoffs.
High School On SI Florida was on hand for the contest and gives you five takeaways from the defensive slugfest:
1. Defenses ruled the night
Staying with the theme of Halloween night, both offenses were being tricked by the defenses, that looked like the proverbial treat of the evening. Despite a promising opening drive for the host Bobcats, they couldn't replicate that very success against a very talented Crusaders' defense. On the other side of the spectrum, the Bobcats' defense also lived up to the expectations of staying toe-to-toe with Cardinal Newman throughout the night. The defenses spooked each other's offenses, leading to a low-scoring affair at Milton Lewis Stadium.
2. Buchholz front seven neutralized Jyron Hughley-Jaylin Brown duo
Up against one of the 561's best teams and backfield duos, Buchholz's defense looked up to the task, especially its front seven. Louisville commitment Jaylin Brown found the running lanes tough to find, finishing the contest with 74 yards on 18 carries. Hughley under center wasn't able to find the mark throughout the night, completing just 4-of-12 passes for 32 yards. Without these two playing to their usual production, it was tough sledding for the Crusaders.
3. Buchholz's Trace Johnson can sling it when he's on
Getting an up close look at Buchholz quarterback Trace Johnson (7-of-12, 142 yards) against a stout Cardinal Newman defense, the junior signal caller can really sling it when he's on. Johnson during the first half was able to connect on six of his first seven pass attempts for 130 yards before simmering down. Under the guidance of Mark Whittemore, Johnson has been able to blossom as a passer this fall and continues to grow as one of the state's better junior quarterbacks.
4. Is the win enough to leapfrog Buchholz over Pace in Class 6A, Region 1?
When looking at Class 6A, Region 1 before Buchholz and Cardinal Newman took the field, you knew if the Bobcats wanted to have any shot of leap frogging Pace for the No. 1 spot, they would have to win. Buchholz did their part, but is it enough? Behind a couple of points in the latest FHSAA power ratings, the Bobcats will have done themselves plenty of good against one of the state's best teams, with Cardinal Newman entering the night as the association's No. 4 ranked club. We won't know until next week, but it's certainly going to be close between the Bobcats and Patriots.
5. Justin Williams can do all for the Bobcats
Whether it's running the ball out of the backfield or lining up at receiver and catching passes, Williams can be electric either way. The fleet-footed athlete proved that right out of the gates with a 32-yard touchdown scamper in the opening period. Williams ended the contest with 197 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against a very talented Cardinal Newman group. Not too shabby in our opinion on a Halloween night.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl