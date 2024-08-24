5 takeaways from Central Florida high school football Week 1
On a Friday night when stormy weather, and even transportation issues, postponed or canceled regular season high school football openers across Central, more than a few area schools began the year on a wild and woolly note.
Here are our 5 takeaways from regular-season openers involving Central Florida teams:
Daytona Beach Mainland stunned by University High in closing seconds
A week after showcasing a tenacious and speedy defense in a preseason Kickoff Classic victory against Eau Gallie, the Buccaneers, last year's Class 3S state champ, could not stop University High (Orange City) star quarterback Malachi Walters when it counted.
Walters threw a TD pass to Jermane Hayes with 46 seconds left to lift the Titans to a wild 31-28 comeback victory. Hayes, a two-way standout, also scored on a 95-yard interception return.
In another game involving a Volusia County school, DeLand lost to state power Madison County, 42-28, in a seesaw battle. The Bulldogs, who advanced to the Class 4S state semifinals a year ago, took a 28-27 lead in the third quarter, only to watch it slip away.
Lake Mary Rams batter Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
One of Seminole County’s best teams traveled South to take on another state power and showed why it is a serious title contender. Quarterback Noah Grubbs, a junior and Notre Dame commit, threw two TD passes and the Rams powered for five TD runs in an impressive 49-20 victory.
In another game involving a Seminole County team, Seminole High had its home game against Tampa Robinson canceled after Robinson’s bus broke down, according to Seminole assistant coach Darry Evans. The game will not be made up. Both teams made the state playoffs last year.
Bishop Moore rallies past Oviedo in wild shootout
In a matchup of 2023 state playoff teams, Class 3A Bishop Moore outlasted Class 6A Oviedo, 45-40, in an offensive shootout that featured six lead changes.
Bishop Moore quarterback Bjorn Jurgensen, a Virginia commit, threw three TD passes and ran for two scores, including the winning 6-yard run with 40 seconds left.
Jerome Curry threw three TD passes for Oviedo, which is coached by Greg Odierno.
Cocoa leads Space Coast charge
National power Cocoa kept right on rolling on Friday night, overpowering visiting Titusville, 42-10, in a matchup of 2023 state playoff teams. But it took a while for the Tigers to get going.
Cocoa led just 14-3 at halftime but then turned on the jets and outscored the Terriers, 28-7, over the last two quarters. Quarterback Brady Hart, a Michigan commit, threw three TD passes, and Jayvan Boggs scored on a TD run and TD catch to lead the Tigers.
Meanwhile, about 20 minutes to the south, host Eau Gallie outlasted Vero Beach, 29-27, in another battle of 2023 state playoff teams. The Commodores’ Xavier Lherisse, a nationally-ranked defensive back who is being recruited by schools all over the country, returned a kickoff 65 yards for what proved to be the winning TD.
“It was a big part of the game,” Lherisse said. “I had fumbled the ball earlier in the game, so I knew I had to make up for it and go score.”
Quarterback Joseph Allen, a transfer from Melbourne Central Catholic, threw a pair of TD passes for Eau Gallie.
In other big Brevard County games, MCC overwhelmed Holy Trinity Episcopal, 43-14; Heritage blanked Palm Bay, 44-0; and Rockledge overwhelmed Satellite, 43-9.
TFA wins close one in the Volunteer State
A week after scoring 77 points in its preseason Kickoff Classic victory against Tampa Leto, The First Academy (Orlando) held off Lipscomb Academy of Nashville, 28-23. The Royals held a 25-point lead at one point in the second half, but Lipscomb kept things interesting.
Considered a Class 1A state title contender, TFA got two TD runs from quarterback Salomon Georges, a Leesburg transfer, and a TD run each from Ryan Smith and Lake Minneola transfer Dane Thompkins, who was injured last week.