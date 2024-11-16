5 Takeaways from Frostproof’s SSAA Atlantic League state championship
For the fourth time in school history, members of Frostproof High’s football team can say they are the top “dawgs” in Florida.
Spurred on by a tenacious defense and opportunistic special teams play, the Bulldogs muscled past Fernandina Beach, 27-8, on Friday night to win the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) Atlantic League state championship.
In winning its first state title in 25 years, Frostproof (9-3) broke open the game with 21 unanswered points after taking a narrow 6-0 halftime lead. Fernandina Beach (6-7) scored its lone touchdown with less than 2 minutes to play after a Frostproof fumble.
It is the latest big moment for the small Polk County school, which also won state championships in 1974 and 1992.
Frostproof has played big for years with some big-time talent. Among the former stars that have come through Frostproof: former Tennessee star running back Travis Henry, who went on to play for the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills; running back Deonta McMahon, who plays for the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL; and wide receiver Alvin Harper, a former Tennessee star who was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys.
Here are five takeaways from the SSAA Atlantic League state championship:
Frostproof running game proved too strong
The Bulldogs didn’t waste any time showcasing their powerful running game. After Fernandina Beach punted the ball on the game’s opening possession, Frostproof used the legs of running back Donte Daniels and quarterback Landon Fuller, a talented dual-threat signal-caller, to put together a time-consuming 47-yard drive. Fuller capped things with a 1-yard keeper with 5:36 left in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.
After an ill-advised attempt to diversify its offense with the pass, Frostproof returned to the running game in the second half and scored on a 16-yard TD run by Charlie Plain. Daniels added a 12-yard TD run with 5:19 left to give the Bulldogs an insurmountable 27-0 lead.
Special teams played lights out for the Bulldogs
With the exception of a missed extra-point kick after Frostproof’s first touchdown, the Bulldogs were exceptional on special teams.
Frostproof blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt by Fernandina Beach early in the second quarter, and then forced a 17-yard punt later in the period. But it was Mehki Guillaume’s 74-yard return for a TD on the second-half kickoff that gave Frostproof a 13-0 lead and the momentum.
Frostproof defense lived up to standards
The Bulldogs entered the game allowing only 15 points per game, holding four opponents to seven points or less. They used a fierce pass rush and quick-closing tackling to make life miserable for Fernandina Beach for most of the night.
The Pirates nearly lost a fumble on their second possession, lost a fumble on their first series of the second half, turned the ball over on downs after a sack, and got intercepted by senior TJ Cobb.
Senior Jatavius Ward (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) made multiple sacks and sophomore Hunter Brantley (6-1, 235) also had a sack for Frostproof.
Fernandina Beach showed capable passing game
Although the Pirates were hounded by Frostproof’s defense all night, junior quarterback Ian Miller displayed toughness under pressure. He completed numerous passes to multiple receivers, including Beckham Rohe, Aydin Poe and Jeremiah Jordan. Poe scored Fernandina Beach’s lone touchdown on a flea-flicker pass.
The Pirates are young but talented
Many of Fernandina Beach’s playmakers are sophomores or juniors, so there is a lot of promise for the future.
Miller and Jordan are juniors, and Rohe and Poe are only sophomores. Defensive lineman Kevin Ortiz (5-9, 220), who also had a nice game, is only a junior.