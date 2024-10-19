5 takeaways from Glades Central's comeback victory over Sebring
SEBRING, FLORIDA- It's been a long time it seems like since the Glades Central Raiders have been relevant on the high school football scene in Florida.
For a school that once was known for producing the most players that ended up playing in the NFL, it's hard to believe the last time the began 7-0 was back in 2011.
On Friday night at Fireman's Field, the Raiders made their case heard that 'The Rebuild' is at its peak. Glades Central scored in the final minutes to pull off a thrilling 21-17 victory over Sebring. The Raiders are now 7-0 for the first time in over a decade.
High School On SI Florida was on hand for the contest and give you 5 takeaways:
1. Omar Haugabook knew when to press the right buttons
This was a battle between two very good high school head coaches in Glades Central's Omar Haugabook and Sebring's LaVaar Scott. It would be the former getting the edge at the very end, seemingly able to press all the right buttons when he needed to. With an offense that relies heavily on the play of quarterback Taj Barnes, running back Ar'maud Stinfort and wide receiver Gregory King III, Haugabook really knew when to go to who. Barnes made numerous third and fourth down conversions along with the consistent running of Stinfort, made for timely offense when the Raiders needed it. The first-year head coach, who also doubles as the school's police officer, Haugabook is making his case to be the state's Coach of the Year.
2. Get to know Glades Central running back Ar'maud Stinfort
If you're someone who's just following all the big names that have four or five stars sitting next to them, you're probably not going to know much about Glades Central running back Ar'maud Stinfort. The junior running back entered the evening with 644 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the season, but had arguably his best game against the toughest competition the Raiders have seen all season long. Stinfort finished the game rushing for 154 hard earned yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. Unsure how this tailback isn't talked about a little more, but he's pretty good and people should know it.
3. Sebring continues up-and-down season
The Blue Streaks have honestly been one of the harder teams to read this 2024 season. Just a couple years removed from reaching the Class 5A state semifinals, this specific Sebring team is a younger group and you can see flashes of why they could be pretty good down the road. Consistency has been the bugaboo of the Blue Streaks this season, with previous losses to Clearwater Central Catholic and a one-point loss to Lake Wales and wins over Martin County/Sarasota Booker makes this a tough read.
4. Glades Central's Gregory King III was a conversion master
No matter when Glades Central needed a first down, Haugabook knew who to dial a play up for: Gregory King III. The senior wide receiver just always seemed to be open on third or fourth down for the Raiders when Taj Barnes went to him. King finished the game with a game-high seven catches for 112 yards. Glades Central's leading receiver in catches and yards proved once again why he's one of the better pass catchers in the 561.
5. Lots to like about Sebring's Keveun Mason
Just offered by Jackson State this past week, Mason is a shifty running back that really could be a very good player on the next level. Playing running back, Wildcat quarterback and even on special teams as a punt/kick returner, Mason was making plays wherever he could for the Blue Streaks. The running back finished the night rushing for 92 yards on 11 attempts on the night against a pretty solid Glades Central front seven.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl