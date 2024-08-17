5 Takeaways from Southwest Florida's Kickoff Classic football games
We got our first live look at the high school football teams in Southwest Florida with the Kickoff Classic preseason games on Friday, Aug. 16.
Here's what stood out and what to look forward to as we head toward Week 1:
1. The Naples running game is as advertised
The last time we saw Shawn Simeon he was rushing for 811 yards and 11 touchdowns in three playoff games last fall. The Naples RB is back for his senior season, and he started with a bang. Simeon ran for 193 yards on just nine carries Friday in a 45-0 win over Gulf Coast. As a team, Naples rushed for 313 yards.
All eyes were on transfer Trayvon Jean, who ran for 1,600 yards at Golden Gate last year. The Golden Eagles broke in Jean slowly, giving him just one carry. However, that carry was a 5-yard touchdown run. Jean also returned a punt 50 yards for the final score of the game.
2. St. Thomas Aquinas match-up reveals little about Bishop Verot
The Vikings might be the best team in Southwest Florida this season, but it's difficult to learn anything from their Kickoff Classic. That's because Bishop Verot took on the colossal task of hosting five-time defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas. The Raiders are stacked with Division I talent at every position and have gone 65-3 the past five seasons.
Bishop Verot was at a severe disadvantage, and it showed. The Vikings were down 30-0 at halftime before losing 37-14. Carter Smith, perhaps the best quarterback to ever play in Southwest Florida, threw for just 67 yards, and 37 of them came on the final play.
However, there is no shame in losing to nationally-ranked Aquinas. The Vikings even managed 179 rushing yards, a positive they can take into another tough game against Tampa Jesuit next week.
3. Fort Myers puts the area on notice
Perhaps no team was more impressive than Fort Myers. The Green Wave played in a three-team jamboree and easily defeated two playoff teams. Fort Myers beat Barron Collier 27-7 in two quarters of action, then beat Estero 21-0 in two quarters. Those opponents combined to go 17-6 last season.
Fort Myers (8-3 last year) got dynamic play from Division I recruit Madrid Tucker. However, up-and-comer Fred Jackson surprised local fans. Just a sophomore, Jackson had two touchdown runs of 40-plus yards.
New quarterback Dom Ardezzone, who transferred from Aubrey Rogers in Naples, completed 7 of 9 passes.
4. East Lee showed promise
East Lee County has a lot of buzz coming into this season thanks to the way they finished 2023. The Jaguars won four of their final five games last year to finish 5-5 after going 0-9 in 2022.
People are excited to see what coach Herbans Paul can do with East Lee in his third year, especially with 1,500-yard rusher and Northern Illinois commit Lazaro Rogers returning.
The Jaguars started the year on the right foot, beating Ida Baker 45-7. Rogers had a touchdown run, and Jarvin Singleton had a 91-yard kickoff return touchdown. Of course, the competition wasn't the best -- Baker went 0-10 last season. But this was a great start for East Lee.
5. Is Riverdale for real? Or is Dunbar down?
Dunbar outlasted Riverdale 21-14 in an error-filled defensive battle. It was a much closer game than many expected. Dunbar has won back-to-back regional championships, and Riverdale went just 2-8 last season.
Dunbar lost two key weapons to graduation in Division I receivers T.J. Abrams and Eric Fletcher. Although the Tigers return 2,000-yard passer Austin Price, he completed just 12 passes Friday. One of them was a touchdown pass to Cape Coral transfer Kalonji Hamilton, who has seven Division I offers.
On the flip side, this was a moral victory for Riverdale's defense, which allowed 35 points per game last season. The Raiders forced two turnovers on Friday.