5 takeaways from the 'Battle at Bryant' jamboree
LAKELAND, FLORIDA- If you were on hand for the 'Battle at Bryant' jamboree on Saturday, you were probably drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and caught a glimpse of some Florida high school football action.
Five teams took part in the all-day jamboree, with Jesuit coming away impressing everyone on hand in a 30-17 win over 9-time state champion Lakeland. Here are all the scores from Saturday's halves:
Battle at Bryant 5/17/2025 scores
Spruce Creek 14, Lake Gibson 7
Orlando Evans 14, Spruce Creek 0
Orlando Evans 6, Lake Gibson 0
Jesuit 30, Lakeland 17
High School On SI Florida was on hand for the game and we give you five takeaways from the all day jamboree.
1. Jesuit avenges last year's spring loss to Lakeland
This time last year, Lakeland had cruised past Jesuit in a 37-3 spring win over the Tigers and feeling pretty good about themselves. Fast forward to yesterday and Jesuit had revenge on their minds heading into Bryant Stadium. Execution offensively was much better on the dais behind a 23-of-37, 300-yard, 2-touchdown night from Will Griffin (Florida commit), who last year threw three interceptions against this very Lakeland secondary. The Tigers also must've had more motivation at their backs with head coach Matt Thompson's father passing away last week. Thompson was presented the game ball after the contest.
2. Lakeland will be just fine
In the words of Aaron Rodgers: R-E-L-A-X. Yes, need not worry, Lakeland fans, as your Dreadnaughts will be just fine. For a spring game that featured a lot of new faces and playmakers, Lakeland looked solid despite the loss. What was being watched under a microscope was the debut of Joaquin Kavouklis under center for the Dreadnaughts and the quarterback made some good throws. Being able to really push the ball downfield looked like a concern as Lakeland never really threatened Jesuit's secondary at any point in the evening. When you have the kind of talent Lakeland possesses plus potential transfers rolling in this summer, the Dreadnaughts need not fret as they will be ready to roll come August.
3. Jeff George has Lake Gibson moving in the right direction
When Jeff George came over from Davenport to take over the Lake Gibson program during the off-season, people in the region knew it was a chance for the Braves to begin returning to their former selves. For George's debut as the Lake Gibson lead man, the Braves looked solid against a very good Orlando Evans squad and talented Spruce Creek team. Having playermakers like Derrick McBride and Malachi Moore makes George's job a little bit easier to transition into.
4. Evans has a boatload of talent at the skill position
All the talk around the Orlando region looks to be around Edgewater, Jones, Lake Mary, Sanford Seminole and The First Academy. What about Orlando Evans? This is a very talented ball club from what we got a glimpse at on Saturday afternoon, with a plethora of talent littered on both sides of the ball. The most glaring of them all is running back Li'Darious Pryor, who showed out on offense for the Trojans. whether he was running through or around defenders, the tailback displayed his speed and overall strength. Throw in the play of quarterback Azariel Woods, wide receiver Cawanis Leonard, athlete Carl Jean-Bart and you have yourself a pretty storing offensive skill group.
5. Spruce Creek holds its own against Evans, Lake Gibson
Coming off an 8-4 campaign in 2024, Andy Price's group are looking to take the next step as a program and playing at Bryant Stadium on a hot, humid day against a couple of area powers was just what they were looking for. The Hawks held their own against both Lake Gibson and Orlando Evans, defeating the former, 14-7. There's plenty to like about athlete Cameron Oxendine, but also watch out for 2027 safety Kaden Woodie, who has offers from Georgia, Florida, Louisville, Ole Miss and USF.
