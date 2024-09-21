5 Takeaways from Week 5 of Southwest Florida High School Football
As we approach the midway point of the 2024 high school football season, the top teams in Southwest Florida are starting to rise to the top.
That was the case in Week 5 as we saw several programs announce themselves as title contenders. Meanwhile, a few teams learned they still have work to do.
Here are the top takeaways from Week 5 in Southwest Florida:
First Baptist makes the biggest statement
First Baptist Academy in Naples has made to point schedule above its weight class. That was the case Friday when the Lions, a Class 1A program with roughly 200 students, welcomed Port Charlotte, a 4A school with seven times FBA's enrollment.
Not only that, but Port Charlotte is a perennial playoff team and came into Week 5 averaging 52 points a game. That includes a narrow 49-41 loss to Venice, the No. 7 team in the state among all classes.
FBA didn't care. The Lions rolled up 401 yards in a 31-13 victory. FBA turned to freshman Brady Quinn at quarterback, and he threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns. The Lions (4-0) have now outscored opponents 156-20 this season.
With the win, FBA showed it has the talent to compete for a state championship, which would be its second in three years after winning its first title in 2022.
Dunbar pops off and puts down East Lee
The East Lee County football team has been one of the best storylines of the year in Southwest Florida. The Jaguars started this season 4-0 just two years removed from going 0-9 in 2022.
Dunbar also came into Week 5 undefeated, but the Tigers were still trying to find the offensive spark that led them to two regional championships the past three years. They found it and then some with a 54-12 victory that moved Dunbar to 4-0 and dropped East Lee to 4-1.
Facing lengthy lightning delays, it took the Tigers a half to warm up. Leading 19-12 at the half, Dunbar scored four straight touchdowns in the third quarter to turn the game into a blowout.
Defensively the Tigers were strong as usual. East Lee came in averaging 218 rushing yards per game, led by Lee County leading rusher Lazaro Rogers (693 yards, 12 TDs). Rogers was held to 53 yards as East Lee managed less than 100 yards and did not score an offensive touchdown.
Fort Myers has momentum facing tough stretch
Fort Myers and Charlotte squared off Friday in one of the oldest rivalries in Florida. Both football programs have existed for more than 100 years. And it just so happened that they both entered the 2024 contest undefeated.
The host Green Wave grabbed a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and didn't look back in a 42-21 win. Fort Myers improved to 5-0 and now heads into the toughest part of its schedule.
Before hosting Charlotte, the Wave's first four opponents had a combined record of 4-14 so far this season. In its final five games Fort Myers faces three district opponents who are a combined 11-3 plus local heavyweights Naples (4-1) and Dunbar (4-0).
In Friday's game, Fort Myers forced five turnovers and held Charlotte to 181 yards of offense on 46 plays.
Cole Hayes puts up a monster performance
One of the top rushers in the area last season, Riverdale senior Cole Hayes has been solid this season but far from the eye-popping numbers of last season. In 2023, Hayes exploded for 1,621 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Going into Week 5, Hayes had 396 yards and six touchdowns in four games. That's because he's been splitting carries with junior Lovensky Blanchard, who actually led the team in rushing the first four weeks (548). Hayes is happy to split carries because the Raiders keep winning.
However, on Friday against Cypress Lake, Hayes got the best of both world. He rumbled for 310 yards and five touchdowns and Riverdale won 43-27. The Raiders are one of just two 5-0 teams in Southwest Florida.
Riverdale is unbeaten after going just 2-8 last year. The Raiders havent had a winning season since 2018, which was their only time they've had a winning record in the past 13 seasons.
Watch out for Cape Coral
Coming into the season, Cape Coral was a team people had their eye on thanks to the Seahawks' stash of talent. That includes defensive back Darrion Jones, who is committed to Kansas.
But this summer, Seahawks head coach Isaac Harvin was suspended with no explanation from Lee County Schools, then later fired. Cape Coral didn't official name its new head coach, Tyler Murphy, until a week before the season opener. Facing all that turmoil, the Seahawks lost 7-0 in Week 1.
Since then Cape Coral has been on a tear. The Hawks beat Estero 39-7 on Friday for their third straight victory to improve to 3-1. They've outscored opponents 116-35 during the winning streak.
Cape Coral has shown it is a title contender in 5A-District 10, which also included Charlotte (3-1), Mariner (1-4) and Ida Baker (0-5).