5 things to know ahead of nationally ranked Cocoa-IMG Academy matchup
When the Cocoa Tigers visit the IMG Academy Ascenders on Friday night in Bradenton, it will be a battle between the top couple of teams, literally.
IMG Academy remains the state’s No. 1 team despite dropping its first game of the season against Corner Canyon (Utah), who then a week later lost to Lone Peak (Utah).
The Ascenders will face off against the No. 2 Cocoa, who is coming off a couple impressive victories versus Titusville (42-10) and Mainland (51-0).
Now the two high school football powers will clash in a tilt that could have national implications later down the road.
Down below we list five things to watch for before the Ascenders and Tigers clash.
Quarterback eccentric game
Not many games can boast the kind of quarterback play that’s going to take place on Friday night between the two squads. Cocoa features 2026 star Brady Hart, who is already committed to Michigan. The gunslinger has throw for 601 yards and seven touchdowns to zero interceptions. Flipping to the IMG Academy side, the Ascenders feature SMU commitment Ty Hawkins, who has accounted for eight touchdowns, four passing and four rushing. There’s plenty to look forward to just with quarterback play.
Control the line of scrimmage
Whenever you play a an IMG Academy team and are hoping to be competitive, you must be able to control or at least hang on the line of scrimmage. Taking a look at the Asccenders’ offensive line front, they feature Alabama commitment Michael Carroll, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle. Cocoa’s top defensive lineman is Florida State commitment Javion Hilson, who has racked up 16 tackles and three sacks. Whomever can win up front, will win this contest.
IMG’s Billy Miller vs. Cocoa’s Ryan Schnieder
A battle of wits will be had between the head coaches at the highest level when it comes to the sport. Miller has already had to coach his team through a couple tough road tilts against Corner Canyon (UT) and Bergen Catholic (NJ). Returning back to the friendly confines of IMG Academy has to feel good, but Miller and his staff will be up against a very formidable adversary in Cocoa’s Ryan Schneider. The former UCF quarterback has a strong coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Adam Franco and defensive coordinator Matt Diesel. It will be interesting to see how these staffs match wits on Friday night.
Weather could be a factor
Yes, we know Mother Nature always plays some kind of role week to week somewhere in the state. This time, it could over in the 941 as Bradenton could be an area that becomes effected by the adverse weather. Cocoa usually plays on natural grass and only last week Daytona Stadium was on an artificial turf surface. Weather might play a factor and it could not, but it will be something to watch for nonetheless.
Blueprint is there to beat IMG for Cocoa
Corner Canyon (UT) provided essentially the blueprint on how to defeat IMG Academy this season. Having an elite quarterback and wide receiver playing against zone defense has equaled positive results for whomever IMG opposition is. Both Corner Canyon and Bergen Catholic found success through the air and there’s no reason to believe otherwise that Hart and his group of receivers (Jayvan Boggs, Nicholas Teeter, DL Hartison) can’t have themselves a solid night.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl