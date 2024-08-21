5 things to watch with the Broward County National High School Football Showcase
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – The football eyes of the nation will be on South Florida this weekend, as the third-annual Broward County National High School Football Showcase will be hosted by perennial powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.
The three-day event kicks off on Thursday and runs through Saturday with 16 teams playing eight games, with three contests airing on ESPN affiliates.
“It’s awesome for our community,” St. Thomas Aquinas coach Roger Harriott said. “I’ve always been a huge advocate of bringing attention to South Florida. I think it’s cool to take your team and travel and go to another state and represent. But I think from a practical standpoint, it’s important to represent your own family, and take care of those around your community. Although we compete against each other, people need to realize that South Florida isn’t just recreational football. It’s more of a lifestyle here.”
The Showcase has grown each year, providing a bowl-game like experience for players and schools.
Games begin on Thursday with Peachtree Ridge (Georgia) facing Monarch at 5 p.m., followed by Miami Northwestern taking on Coconut Creek at 8 p.m. Both games are at Coconut Creek.
On Friday, Lake Mary plays at Cardinal Gibbons at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., Milton (Georgia) will take on American Heritage (ESPN) at St. Thomas Aquinas.
Three games will be played on Saturday. At St. Thomas, Aquinas Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) will face St. Thomas Aquinas at 4 p.m. (ESPN), and at 8 p.m. St. John Bosco (California) will play Chaminade-Madonna. And at 7 p.m. (ESPN 2), Hoover (Alabama) will be at Western.
St. Thomas Aquinas, winners of five straight Florida state championships, has been an ideal host of the showcase.
“We’re trying to bring national attention, not only to St. Thomas, but to the Broward County area,” Harriott said. “We give all of our players an opportunity to expose their talents, and continue to represent our football lifestyle here in the South Florida area.”
SBLive Florida outlines five Showcase storylines to follow:
New faces, new QBs at Chaminade-Madonna
There’s no question the Lions are extremely talented. They’re also young, and lack the experience of their legendary teams the past few seasons. Quarterback Cedrick Bailey (North Carolina State), receivers Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and Joshisa Trader (Miami), and running back Davion Gause (North Carolina), have graduated.
“You have to remember, the crew we had last year, we had for three years, or four years,” coach Dameon Jones said. “This is kind of a younger group. It’s a young, talented group. But we have to see.”
Still to be addressed is who will be replacing Bailey at quarterback. In their 56-0 scrimmage win over Archbishop Caroll, two sophomores alternated each series until late in the blowout. Tyler Chance started, went the first series, and then Zac Katz took over.
Both are expected to split time.
Whoever is out there has the benefit of working with standout receivers like Jabari Brady, Koby Howard, Kyle Washington and Denairius Gray. In the backfield are Derrek Cooper and Arwin Jackson are the top running backs.
The trenches will tell the story for St. Thomas Aquinas
A unit that doesn’t get enough credit for the Raiders is their offensive line.
St. Thomas traditionally has strength in numbers, because their roster is so deep. And when it comes to offensive line, the Raiders have a history of wearing down their opponents.
How St. Thomas performs up front will be magnified on Saturday against a physically impressive Bishop Gorman squad.
“That’s one of the strengths of our team,” Harriott said. “Fortunately, for us, because if you know anything about football, if your trenches are [strong], you’ve got a great opportunity to do some extraordinary things. We’re fortunate to have depth.”
The leader of the line is tackle Caleb Harris (6-4, 265), who is committed to the University of South Florida. Logan Husband, who also plays defense, is the other tackle. The guards are experienced as well -- Matias Garcia (6-2, 290) and Samson Chazulle (6-3, 325).
At center, Aidan Hrenick is in the mix for playing time.
American Heritage will be playing with the hand it's been dealt
Having players transfer to other schools is part of high school sports these days.
For a powerhouse school like American Heritage, retaining top players has been a challenge. Due to playing time concerns, many talented players took their services elsewhere.
Even without some of its depth departing, Heritage still has ample star power. Quarterback Dia Bell (Texas recruit) returns as does running back Byron Louis and receiver Malachi Toney.
The Patriots will be banking on others like receivers Brandon Bennett, Jamar Denson and Jeffar Jean-Noel to make more of an impact. They’ll get some looks on Friday against Milton.
“This is what we’re dealing with now,” Patriots coach Mike Smith said. “Guys leave and guys come in. That’s kind of the way it is in South Florida. You just deal with it. You coach the guys in your room. I’m happy with the group we have now. Obviously, we lost some talented players. But some guys that were in a backup role last year, they’ve got to step up. But that’s always been the way it’s been. One thing about us is we’ve always been a roster of about 45-50. We’ve never had 100 or 85. Guys have got to step up. It is what it is.”
Teddy Bridgewater’s transition from NFL quarterback to high school football coach
It’s no longer about Teddy Bridgewater the former NFL quarterback. Now it’s about Teddy Bridgewater the new Miami Northwestern head football coach.
Bridgewater could still probably be playing pro ball at least as a backup.
Instead, the 31-year-old is seeking to guide the Bulls back to state championship status. Bridgewater’s first regular season game is against a tough Coconut Creek squad.
How will Bridgewater adapt to the title of coach?
“I’m a guy who really doesn’t let my emotions get to me,” Bridgewater said. “Because it’s not about me. It’s about these guys. It’s about their teammates. As long as the narrative is about these guys. That’s my mindset. Keep it about the kids.”
A main goal for Bridgewater is to prepare his players for the next level.
“It’s been great these last three months to challenge these guys, mentally and physically,” Bridgewater said. “And to see how they respond. I’ve asked a lot of these guys. We don’t treat them as high school kids. We don’t treat them as high school athletes. I told them from the jump, ‘I’m trying to prepare you for the next level.’ That’s been my focus since Day 1."
The first step towards state playoff run for Western
The Wildcats have high expectations in 2024. The talent is in place for a serious state championship run in Class 7A.
Their first step will be on Saturday at home against Hoover (Alabama).
A year ago, Western was eliminated in the state semifinals by Columbus, which went on to win its second consecutive championship.
Coach Adam Ratkevich lost some talented players from a year ago, like quarterback Davi Belfort (Virginia Tech) and Koby Howard (transferred to Chaminade-Madonna).
At quarterback is Sebastian Circo, who moved in from Nebraska. Defensively, Martin Rhyne is one of the top linebackers in South Florida.
“In all honesty, we have a better football team this year,” Ratkevich said.