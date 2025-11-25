Latest Baker Mayfield Injury Update Improves Buccaneers' Odds vs. Cardinals in Week 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield left the team's Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams early with a shoulder injury, but it appears he has a chance to return as soon as Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Mayfield had an MRI on his shoulder which revealed a "low grade AC joint sprain," which is good news. That gives Mayfield a "real chance" to suit up at home in Week 13, accoding to Rapoport.
The Buccaneers fell to 6-5 with their loss to the Rams, and they remain just a half game ahead of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South standings. Carolina is 6-6 after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Oddsmakers appear to be buying Mayfield's chances of playing in Week 13 based on the latest movement in the odds at DraftKings. Tampa Bay opened as a 6.5-point favorite at home against Arizona, and the odds ended up moving by Monday with the Bucs favored by just 2.5 points. Now, Tampa Bay has moved to a 3-point favorite at home -- a slight vote of confidence in Mayfield.
The Buccaneers quarterback has played through injuries before, and his practice status this week will certainly be important to monitor for Tampa Bay.
Mayfield got off to a hot start this season and was an MVP candidate, but he has cooled off since the team's Week 9 bye. The former No. 1 overall pick has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards, 18 scores and five picks in the 2025 campaign.
