Baker Mayfield Finished the Buccaneers-Rams Game With His Arm in a Sling
Baker Mayfield hurt his shoulder during the first half of the Buccaneers game against the Rams on Sunday Night Football. Mayfield landed on his shoulder and gutted out the rest of the half, which ended with him laying on the ground in pain after throwing his second interception.
Mayfield headed into the locker room at halftime wearing his uniform. When he returned to the sideline in the third quarter he was in street clothes and his left arm was in a sling. There's no report on the exact injury, but this is not a good sight for Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers came into their Week 12 matchup with a 6–4 record and the lead in the NFC South. After the loss to the Rams they will be tied with the Panthers, who play Monday night against the 49ers.
Mayfield came into the game having taken every snap for the Buccaneers this season. He was considered an MVP candidate earlier in the year and had thrown 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions before a disastrous first half against the Rams.
Mayfield's backup, Teddy Bridgewater, replaced him in the second half. Bridgewater has not started a game since 2022 when he was with the Dolphins.