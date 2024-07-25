50 Florida high school running backs to watch in 2024
Florida high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Sunshine State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at running back, with many top end tailbacks now heading to the collegiate level from Florida. With the rushing game still a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Sunshine State.
The following is a list of top returning Florida running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Dallas Golden, Berkeley Prep: As one of the key cogs on both sides of the ball, Golden playing the Wildcat position on offense helped Berkeley Prep its first ever state title. The Notre Dame commitment rushed for 1,467 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.
Joseph Troupe, Berkeley Prep: Next to Golden on a lot of those Wildcat sets was Troupe, who has proven to be one of the most underrated running backs in the state. In 2023, Troupe rushed for 1,510 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.
Girard Pringle, Armwood: One of the state’s top running backs was the dynamo out of Seffner. The Miami (FL) commitment led the Hawks’ offense on a weekly basis and finished with 1,683 yards on 219 carries and scored 24 touchdowns.
Justin Thurman, Jesuit: Committed to Notre Dame, Thurman will be the workhorse out of the backfield for the Tigers this fall. Thurman rushed for over 800 yards in 2023.
Dorrion Brooks, Escambia: The Gators have history behind them when it comes to producing storied backs (Emmitt Smith) and Brooks is beginning to write his own tale. The junior rushed for 1,233 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in 2022.
Eddie Love Jr., Niceville: When it came to piling up the yardage, Love Jr. was right up there with the top running backs. The East Carolina commitment rushed for 1,352 yards and scored 14 touchdowns last season.
Amari Clemons, Marianna: With offers under his belt already from schools like Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), it's easy to see why Clemon is one of the Florida Panhandle' top running backs.
Nigel Nelson, Pensacola Catholic: Part of a two-headed duo at Pensacola Catholic, Nelson spearheaded the Crusaders’ rushing attack. The junior running back carried the ball 180 times for 1,371 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.
CJ Nettles, Pensacola Catholic: Undoubtedly one of the top junior running backs, not only in the Panhandle but the state, was Nettles. Leading Pensacola Catholic to the Class 2S state semifinals in 2023, Nettles rushed for 852 yards and punched in 10 touchdowns.
Connor Mathews, Niceville: The UMass commitment had a huge 2023 campaign and is primed for another big season on the Panhandle. Mathews rushed for 1,500 yards on 209 carries and 24 touchdowns.
Taevion Swint, Kissismmee Osceola: After missing some of the 2023 season, the UCF commitment returns to put up some big numbers this fall. Rushed for 1,666 yards in 2022.
Waltez Clark, Plant: Now yardage wise, Clark’s numbers may not blow you away but he meant a lot to what Plant did as an offense. The Florida commitment rushed for 476 yards, 15 touchdowns and hauled in 22 passes for 357, four scores.
Javari Burnett, Carrollwood Day: Despite seeing minimal time out of the backfield in 2023, plenty of schools are after Burnett's services, including Baylor, Cincinatti, Florida and Miami (FL).
Corey Simms, Mitchell: No back in Mitchell program history rushed for yards than Simms did this past 2023 campaign. The running back carried the rock 206 times for 1,742 yards and scored 26 touchdowns.
Antonio Muniz, Gulf: By season’s end, Muniz was starting to flirt with Adrian ‘Bubba’ Golden’s magical 2008 season he had at Gulf. Muniz was among one of the state’s leaders in rushing, going for 1,930 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Keveun Mason, Fort Meade: Mason transferred from Lake Placid last off-season and had himself a solid junior campaign. The tailback rushed for 1,213 yards on 131 carries and scored 14 touchdowns.
Josh Bellamy Jr., Lakeland Christian: Scary thing for opposing teams, Bellamy Jr. has one more year under his belt in this fall. The tailback rushed for 1,205 yards on 154 carries and scored 15 touchdowns.
Emarian Triplett, Pinellas Park: Historically Pinellas Park likes to keep the ball on the ground and it was no different in 2023. Triplett led the Patriots’ ground attack, rushing for 1,363 yards on 206 carries and scored 22 yards.
Sean Cuono, Clearwater Central Catholic: The Indiana commitment was the bell cow back for Clearwater Calvary Christian the last two seasons. Cuono rushed for well over 1,000 yards in 2022 and 2023.
Dane Thompkins, The First Academy: Thompkins rushed for 1,857 yards and 27 TDs last fall in leading Lake Minneola to the state playoffs last season.
Jamarie Pierre, Horizon: Pierre ran for 1,468 yards and found pay dirt 17 times for the Hawks in 2023. He also has an offer from Syracuse.
Latavious Welch, Eau Gallie: Welch was impressive in 2023 after rushing for 1,353 yards, averaging nearly 113 per game, and 11 touchdown last fall. Has offers from Western Carolina and East Carolina.
Kwasie Kwaku Jr., Mainland: In helping the Buccaneers win the Class 3S state championship, Kwaku rushed for 1,184 yards and 15 touchdowns last year for Port Orange Atlantic.
Tyler Davis, Tavares: Davis broke out on the scene for the Bulldogs, rushing for 1,283 yards and 11 scores for the Bulldogs in 2023.
Khamani Robinson, Seminole: Robinson transferred to Seminole from Mainland after rushing for 1,092 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023.
LaTrison Lane, Cocoa: Lane is the go-to-back in Adam Franco's offense, as he rushed for 1,085 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023.
Josh Perry, Edgewater: Tough to stop for any defense, Perry finished last season rushing for 1,050 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last fall.
Isaiah Thomas, Lake Mary: When Noah Grubbs isn't throwing the rock, he's handing it off to Thomas. The back rushed for 1,041 yards and scored eight last season.
Li’Darious Pryor, Evans: Pryor rushed for 1,026 yards and scored five touchdowns last year. He has multiple offers, including Mississippi State, Rutgers and USF.
Jamarice Wilder, Venice: Once committed to Colorado at one time, Wilder is committed to James Madison and there's a reason many schools are after the tailback. As a junior, the runner rushed for 1,271 yards on 149 carries and scored 25 touchdowns.
DJ Johnson, Sarasota Riverview: Just a junior last season, Johnson was always able to find his way through, around and over opposing defenses on a weekly basis. Johnson in 2023 rushed for 1,660 yards on 230 carries and scored a team-high 23 touchdowns for the Rams.
Lazaro Rogers, East Lee County: The Northern Illinois commitment had a big 2023 season and should be one of SWFL's top players once again. Rogers rushed for 1,515 yards and scored 18 times last season.
Shawn Simeon, Naples: The Toledo commitment is a tough takedown for any would-be defenders. In 2023, Simeon rushed for 1,869 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 11.5 yards per carry.
Trayvon Jean, Naples: Jean will join Simeon over at Naples after amassing 1,683 yards and leading Golden Gate to its first district championship in 2023.
Deshon Jenkins, Bishop Verot: Jenkins showed that Bishop Verot can run the ball too by churning out 1,260 yards in 2023 and hasan offer from West Virginia.
Victor Jenkins, South Fort Myers: Jenkins rushed for 925 yards and nine scores in nine games last season. Keep on an eyeeye on the rising star from the Wolfpack.
Nino Joseph, Lely: Joseph was SWFL's best freshman running back last season, finishing with 825 yards and seven touchdowns in just nine games.
Gearvis Leaphart, Island Coast: The bruising running back ran for over 1,000 yards last season, scoring six touchdowns. Leaphart also has offers from Memphis, Utah and UMass.
Ike Perry, Port Charlotte: Perry tallied 856 yards and scored 19 touchdowns last season. Now, Perry will be the feature back in coach Jordan Ingman's offense.
Malik Allen, Estero: Allen rushed for 1,293 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and also had 694 yards as a sophomore.
Cole Hayes, Riverdale: Hayes (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) bulldozed his way to 1,621 yards last year. The running back will be the workhorse for the Kendoll Gibson's Raiders this fall.
Byron Louis, Plantation American Heritage: The 4-star rated running back has Florida State, Miami (FL) and Wisconsin hot on his trail. Louis rushed for 1,224 yards and scored 18 touchdowns last season.
King Davis, Miami Northwestern: Davis should be used heavily in Teddy Bridgewater's offense this upcoming season. In 2022, Davis rushed for 490 yards on just 69 touches.
Jayden Ford, Miami Central: The Rockets are loaded on offense and Ford makes them that much more dangerous. Ford owns offers from Maryland, SMU, Western Carolina and Western Kentucky.
Cedric Wyche, St. Thomas Aquinas: Formerly at Cardinal Gibbons, Wyche transferred to St. Thomas Aquinas over the off-season and figures to be an key piece to the offense. Wyche is an Illinois commit.
Deandre Desinor, Delray Atlantic: Once at Plantation American Heritage with Louis, Desinor has elite speed out of the backfield. The running back rushed for 674 yards on 67 carries and scored 10 touchdowns.
Sterling Joseph, Miami Edison: The Florida International commitment had himself a strong 2023 campaign and returns to the scene as one of the Dade County's top running backs.
Jaylin Brown, Cardinal Newman: Brown, a Louisville commitment, was a key cog in the Crusaders' offense last season. The running back rushed for 894 yards in 2023.
Jaquari Lewis, Chaminade-Madonna: Committed to Appalachian State, Lewis was one of the threats out of the backfield for the Lions in 2023, rushing for nearly 500 yards.
Javian Mallory, West Boca Raton: Looking at the hard running style of Mallory, arguably one of the top tailbacks around. Will be the focal point of the Bulls' offense this fall.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl