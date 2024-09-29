50 Week 7 Florida high school football games to watch
This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.
After all the Week 6 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.
Hurricane Helene forced football programs around the state to shuffle games around and there's multiple contests throughout the week.
There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 6 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.
Sep. 30th
Pinellas Park at Manatee
Armwood at Plant
Holmes County at Chipley
Fletcher at Oakleaf
Clearwater at Gulf
Oct. 1st
West Orange at Evans
Winter Park at Edgewater
Oct. 3rd
Leesburg at Ponte Vedra
Baker County at Godby
Oct. 4th
IMG Academy at Venice
Miami Central at Miami Northwestern
Miami Norland at Cocoa
Royal Palm Beach at Boca Raton
Rockledge at Mandarin
Forest Hill at John Carroll Catholic
Trinity Christian Academy at Riverside
Atlantic Coast at Ed White
Miami Booker T. Washington at Vero Beach
Flagler Palm Coast at Fletcher
Rabun-Gap Nacoochee (Georgia) at The First Academy
Marathon at Coral Shores
Goleman at Cardinal Newman
Titusville at Sanford Seminole
Gadsden County at Lincoln
Jesuit at University
Navarre at Escambia
Sarasota at Lakewood Ranch
DeLand at Mainland
Killian at Key West
Halifax Academy at Melbourne Central Catholic
Beachside at Tocoi Creek
North Marion at Vanguard
Nature Coast at Springstead
Christ's Church Academy at Mount Dora Christian
Naples at Fort Myers
Sebring at Sarasota Booker
Zarephath Academy at Union County
Madison County at Pace
Mitchell at River Ridge
Lennard at Plant City
Lely at Immokalee
Palatka at Bradford
Largo at St. Petersburg
Cottondale at Franklin County
Gaineville at Buchholz
Tarpon Springs at Pinellas Park
First Baptist Academy at Ensworth (Tennessee)
Pensacola Catholic at Mobile Christian (Alabama)
Columbia at Bolles
Newsome at Durant
