50 Week 7 Florida high school football games to watch

We’ve picked out 50 of the top Week 7 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

The First Baptist Academy Lions compete against the Port Charlotte Pirates in a game at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. The Lions defeated the Pirates 31-13.
The First Baptist Academy Lions compete against the Port Charlotte Pirates in a game at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. The Lions defeated the Pirates 31-13. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.

After all the Week 6 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.

Hurricane Helene forced football programs around the state to shuffle games around and there's multiple contests throughout the week.

There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 6 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.

Sep. 30th

Pinellas Park at Manatee

Armwood at Plant

Holmes County at Chipley

Fletcher at Oakleaf

Clearwater at Gulf

Oct. 1st

West Orange at Evans

Winter Park at Edgewater

Oct. 3rd

Leesburg at Ponte Vedra

Baker County at Godby

Oct. 4th

IMG Academy at Venice

Miami Central at Miami Northwestern

Miami Norland at Cocoa

Royal Palm Beach at Boca Raton

Rockledge at Mandarin

Forest Hill at John Carroll Catholic

Trinity Christian Academy at Riverside

Atlantic Coast at Ed White

Miami Booker T. Washington at Vero Beach

Flagler Palm Coast at Fletcher

Rabun-Gap Nacoochee (Georgia) at The First Academy

Marathon at Coral Shores

Goleman at Cardinal Newman

Titusville at Sanford Seminole

Gadsden County at Lincoln

Jesuit at University

Navarre at Escambia

Sarasota at Lakewood Ranch

DeLand at Mainland

Killian at Key West

Halifax Academy at Melbourne Central Catholic

Beachside at Tocoi Creek

North Marion at Vanguard

Nature Coast at Springstead

Christ's Church Academy at Mount Dora Christian

Naples at Fort Myers

Sebring at Sarasota Booker

Zarephath Academy at Union County

Madison County at Pace

Mitchell at River Ridge

Lennard at Plant City

Lely at Immokalee

Palatka at Bradford

Largo at St. Petersburg

Cottondale at Franklin County

Gaineville at Buchholz

Tarpon Springs at Pinellas Park

First Baptist Academy at Ensworth (Tennessee)

Pensacola Catholic at Mobile Christian (Alabama)

Columbia at Bolles

Newsome at Durant

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

