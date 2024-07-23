6 Treasure Coast Florida quarterbacks to watch in 2024
A plethora of quarterbacks across the Treasure Coast graduated and took their 1,000-plus yard passing seasons with them, leaving several players vying to take over and become the top signal caller in the area.
Here are the top returning quarterbacks from the Treasure Coast, including Ahmar Atwell, who shifted from Treasure Coast to Tradition Prep.
Jonathan Ahern, Jensen Beach, Senior: He was 47 of 89 for 722 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions last year. The 6-foot-4 athlete also caught four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. Jensen Beach finished 9-2 while competing in Class 3S, District 12. This season Jensen Beach will compete in 4A.
Cal Fritz, South Fork, Senior: He was 58 of 104 for 725 yards passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The 6-foot-1 athlete also rushed for 23 yards while South Fork finished 4-6 competing in Class 3S. This season South Fork will compete in 5A.
Ahmar Atwell, Tradition Prep, Senior: He was 31 of 69 for 636 yards passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions playing for Treasure Coast, which finished 9-3 this past season. He will now suit up for Tradition Prep. He claims an offer from Trine University and is drawing interest from Yale, Pennsylvania and Morgan State.
Jordan Quillen, Port St. Lucie, Senior: He was 39 of 64 for 503 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions while splitting duties this past season. He also rushed for 62 yards. Port St. Lucie finished 1-9 last year competing in Class 3S. This season Port St. Lucie competes in 4A.
Jordan Mckenna, Port St. Lucie, Senior: He was 35 of 70 for 453 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while splitting duties. He also rushed for 50 yards. Port St. Lucie finished 1-9 last year competing in Class 3S.
Colton McMann, Sebastian River, Junior: He was 39 of 80 for 392 yards passing with four touchdowns in eight games this past season. He also tossed eight interceptions. Sebastian River finished 6-4 in the Sunshine State Conference.