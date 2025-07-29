A Top-75 National High School Basketball Talent Transfers to Montverde Academy
Kevin Thomas, a 6-foot-7 rising senior wing out of Sagemont Preparatory School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is leaving for Montverde Academy, Thomas posted on his social media accounts on Tuesday afternoon.
Kevin Thomas A Two-Time State Champion
Thomas is no stranger when it comes to winning, where he helped Sagemont win the state championship as a sophomore and last year during his junior season. As a sophomore, Thomas averaged 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from the three-point line. As a junior, Thomas averaged 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 52% from the field and 39% from behind the three-point line.
Thomas Holds Several Division-1 Offers
Thomas currently holds offers from Auburn, California, DePaul, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Mississippi State, Seton Tennessee, and Washington.
Kevin Thomas Scheduled For Two Visits This Fall
Thomas is scheduled to take a couple of official visits this fall, where he will head to Florida State on August 29, followed by a visit to Auburn on October 18. There is no set date for when Thomas will announce a collegiate decision but expect it to be following the visits.
Thomas Is A Top-75 Ranked Player Nationally
According to 247Sports, Thomas is rated as the No. 74 player in the nation, the No. 31 ranked small forward, and the No. 15 player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026.
Thomas Put On Impressive Performance at the Under Armour Association Finals in Chicago
During the Grassroots season, Thomas played for SOH Elite, which is a South Florida-based organization part of the Under Armour Association circuit. In five games at the UAA Finals, Thomas has averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game.
Montverde Academy Has High Expectations Under New Head Coach
Montverde Academy is coming off a 19-8 record during the 2024-2025 season, where they reached the Chipotle Nationals Play-in Tournament as a 7-seed before having their season come to an end against the national runner-up in 10-seed Dynamic Prep (Texas) back on April 2.
The Eagles will also have a new man leading the charge as Steve Turner takes over for long-time head coach Kevin Boyle, who left for SPIRE Academy (Ohio) back in March, where they were led during their Chipotle Nationals play-in game under interim head coach Joseph Katuka. Turner spent 21 seasons coaching at Gonzaga School in Washington, D.C., where he compiled a record of 497-176 (.738) and a winning percentage.
Montverde Academy Reloading Roster For Upcoming Season
The Eagles retain rising senior guard Dhani Miller, along with adding junior forward Lincoln Cosby, junior guard Javion Tyndale, sophomore power forward Trace Lopez, junior combo guard Oneal Delancy, and senior forward Jaydon Hodge for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.
