Alan Reed, former Zephyrhills boys basketball coach dies at 77
Former Zephyrhills head boys basketball coach, Alan Reed, passed away on Sunday after battling Parkinson's disease at the age of 77, according to the Zephyrhills Free Press.
Reed who was beloved in the Zephyrhills community and the Pasco County community, and he was a well-respected coach across the Tampa Bay area.
Reed, a Florida Southern alum, coached the Bulldogs for nearly four decades across four different coaching stints. He led Zephyrhills to their first Final Four appearance since 1966, where they finished 27-5 during the 2015-2016 season.
The Bulldogs also won their first district title in 20 years during that Final Four run before their season came to an end against eventual state champion Poinciana.
Reed's coaching career began in 1975 when he coached the Zephyrhills volleyball, track and field, softball, and football. Reed captured a memorable win over Clearwater Central Catholic, which was ranked No. 1 in the state of Florida at the time in January of 1977, in a standing-room-only gymnasium down the street at R.B. Stewart Middle School.
In 1979, Reed left Zephyrhills to become the head boys basketball coach at Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda before returning to the Bulldogs two seasons later, where he would coach from 1981 to 1986.
After the 1985-1986 season, Reed stepped down for a second time, where he would become an official who would referee high school as well as small college games for nearly two decades.
In 2006, Reed came back once again, coaching the Zephyrhills High School Basketball program, where he would last another four years before retiring for the first time in 2010. His final go-around came in 2014, when he would replace Dustin Rowe and would go on to coach for two more seasons, where he won back-to-back district championships as well as winning 20-plus games during the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons. He would go on to retire following the 2015-2016 season, where he won more than 200 games, and is the school's all-time wins leader in Boys Basketball.
Following his retirement from coaching, Reed went on to be a volunteer assistant under current head coach Mike Novak from 2017 up until this past season, despite his battle with Parkinson's Disease, where he would be in attendance at all home games.
In 2019, Athletic Director Bruce Cimorelli and Principal Christina Stanley, along with dozens of former players and their families gathered around the school's gymnasium to name the court in his honor, Alan Reed Court.
