American Heritage at St. Thomas Aquinas; Live score updates (10/25/2024)
The Patriots storm into Ft. Lauderdale looking to knock off the Raiders in a showdown between two Top 10 Florida high school football teams
On any given weekend in South Florida you may find a match-up of national caliber high school football powers and that is certainly the case this week as two teams in the Top 10 of the Top 25 Florida High School Football Rankings square off in Fort Lauderdale with No. 10 American Heritage (4-4) visiting No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2).
Follow live and refresh this page for updates live in the moment and as it happens. Kickoff is set of 7:00 pm ET.
AMERICAN HERITAGE AT ST. THOMAS AQUINAS
1
2
3
4
F
American Heritage
St. Thomas Aquinas
PREGAME
