Andrae Shaw resigns as Kathleen head boys basketball coach
Kathleen head boys basketball coach Andrae Shaw resigned from his position, he announced on his Facebook page. Shaw spent the past eight seasons with the Red Devils finishing with a career record of 78-113 and haven't reached the regional playoffs since 2022.
Shaw released a statement on Monday: "With a heavy heart, I write this letter to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. Coaching these years have been one of the greatest honors of my life, and as I step away, I find myself overcomed with emotion-- thankful for the memories, the lessons, and the incredible bond we build together."
To my players over the years: "You are more than just athletes; you are young men if character, perserverence, and heart. Watching you grow on and off the court has been a privilege. The long practices, the tough losses, the hard-fought victories, and the in-between moments have been unforgettable. I am so proud of each of you, not just for your skills but for the way you have carried yourselves with integrity and dedication. No matter where life takes you, remember that the lessons we learned together extend far beyond basketball."
To the parents and supporters. "Your unwavering belief in this program, your sacrifices, and your endless encouragement have meant more than words can express. The late nights, the early mornings, the rides, the cheers, and Kathleen chant, and even the tough conversations. Everything you've done has helped shape these young men and build teams that feel like family. I cannot thank you enough for your trust and support."
" Though this chapter may be coming to an end for me, my love for my teams and for each of you will never fade. I will always be your biggest fan, no matter where in life takes us. Keep your passion with everything, keep leading with your heart as life throws you obstacles, and always remember you are more capable of more than you know.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you."
Shaw joined the Kathleen staff back in 2017 where he led the Red Devils to a 9-13 record. Shaw led the Red Devils to two district titles and reached the regional finals back in 2020 during his eight years with the program.