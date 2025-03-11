High School

Andrae Shaw resigns as Kathleen head boys basketball coach

Shaw spent the last 8 seasons as the Kathleen Red Devils head basketball coach, going 78-113 in his tenure with the program.

Ross Van De Griek

Kathleen head coach Andrae Shaw directs his players during first half action in the Boys Basketball Class 6A, Region 2 final at Kathleen in Lakeland Fl. Friday February 26, 2021. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER 022621 Ep Preps 16 News
Kathleen head coach Andrae Shaw directs his players during first half action in the Boys Basketball Class 6A, Region 2 final at Kathleen in Lakeland Fl. Friday February 26, 2021. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER 022621 Ep Preps 16 News / Ernst Peters /The Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Kathleen head boys basketball coach Andrae Shaw resigned from his position, he announced on his Facebook page. Shaw spent the past eight seasons with the Red Devils finishing with a career record of 78-113 and haven't reached the regional playoffs since 2022.

RD4L 👹👹👹👹

Posted by Andrae Shaw on Monday, March 10, 2025

Shaw released a statement on Monday: "With a heavy heart, I write this letter to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. Coaching these years have been one of the greatest honors of my life, and as I step away, I find myself overcomed with emotion-- thankful for the memories, the lessons, and the incredible bond we build together."

To my players over the years: "You are more than just athletes; you are young men if character, perserverence, and heart. Watching you grow on and off the court has been a privilege. The long practices, the tough losses, the hard-fought victories, and the in-between moments have been unforgettable. I am so proud of each of you, not just for your skills but for the way you have carried yourselves with integrity and dedication. No matter where life takes you, remember that the lessons we learned together extend far beyond basketball."

To the parents and supporters. "Your unwavering belief in this program, your sacrifices, and your endless encouragement have meant more than words can express. The late nights, the early mornings, the rides, the cheers, and Kathleen chant, and even the tough conversations. Everything you've done has helped shape these young men and build teams that feel like family. I cannot thank you enough for your trust and support."

" Though this chapter may be coming to an end for me, my love for my teams and for each of you will never fade. I will always be your biggest fan, no matter where in life takes us. Keep your passion with everything, keep leading with your heart as life throws you obstacles, and always remember you are more capable of more than you know.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

Shaw joined the Kathleen staff back in 2017 where he led the Red Devils to a 9-13 record. Shaw led the Red Devils to two district titles and reached the regional finals back in 2020 during his eight years with the program.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida