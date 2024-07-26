Darius Acuff Jr. commits to Arkansas Razorbacks; John Calipari lands first 2025 recruit
Five-star point guard Darius Acuff Jr. committed to John Calipari and Arkansas men's basketball during a ceremony in Highland Hills, Michigan.
Acuff Jr. is the No. 1 point guard in the class of 2025, and he picked Arkansas over Kansas and Michigan. Acuff Jr. began his high school career in his native Detroit, where he won an MHSAA Division 1 title with Cass Tech in 2023. He transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for his junior and senior season.
Acuff Jr. was the first prospect in the class of 2025 to visit Arkansas. He also took a visit to Kentucky when Calipari was head coach.
My official visit went well. I have a good relationship with John Calipari," Acuff Jr. told 247sports.com. "I took a visit to and I took a visit to Arkansas. Nothing was different but the schools. It was a great visit. Coach Cal is a great guard coach. Most of his guards are in the league."
Acuff Jr. has spent his summer playing for Team USA at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup. He led Team USA with 26 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals in the gold medal win over Argentina.
Acuff Jr's 247sports.com's latest scouting report:
"Acuff is the most dominant and dynamic lead guard in the class, who plays with outward confidence. He controls the offensive end of the floor with the ball in his hands and has a variety of versatile tools at his disposal. Firstly, he's cut-up and powerful with long arms (a +4.5 inch wingspan). So, when he drops his body to attack, he can absorb contact without getting pushed off his line, whether that be in the open floor or half-court.
As Acuff has sculpted his frame, he's simultaneously become more explosive and improved his first-step, but it's often his second-move, or counter, that is especially lethal. He's got a lot of different options when he goes through his legs mid-drive and has even become adept at adding a burst of speed, and accelerating, in the midst of his attack.
Acuff is most effective when he's making those around him better and asserting himself as efficiently as possible. He has good vision and is a talented passer, but like many young scoring lead guards, he can sometimes dominate the ball and settle for unnecessarily tough shots. Defensively, his physicality and competitiveness should be long-term assets, while he gradually seems to be getting a little looser in his hips."
