Arkansas State hires former Oldsmar Christian head boys basketball coach Jordan Fair as assistant
According to 247Sports' Travis Branham, Arkansas State has hired Jordan Fair to become their new top assistant under newly-hired Ryan Pannone's coaching staff.
Fair played at Oldsmar Christian in Florida, where he was a four-year starter under Pannone from 2005 to 2008, before moving on to playing collegiate basketball at the University of North Florida during the 2008-2009 season and Lee University in Tennessee during the 2009-2010 season.
Fair returned to Oldsmar Christian as a coach in 2010, where he coached as an assistant from 2010 to 2013. In 2013, Fair was promoted from top assistant to head coach for the Eagles, where he coached for four seasons, including two stints from 2013-2016, and returned to Oldsmar for the 2020-2021 season.
Fair spent the 2016-2017 collegiate basketball season as an assistant coach at the University of Louisville under Rick Pitino before he and former assistant coach Kenny Johnson were placed on administrative leave following a recruiting allegation that Fair was in the clear of later that year.
During his four-year coaching career, Fair posted a career record of 115-32 (.782) winning percentage and was named the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association (SIAA) Coach of the Year twice in 2013 and 2015.
Earlier this month, Pannone was named the 18th head men's basketball coach in Arkansas State program history after serving as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama under Nate Oats where they reached the Final Four in 2024.
Pannone has coached 82 total NBA players and 46 players selected in the First Round of the NBA Draft, including 30 Lottery picks in his 18 years of coaching experience.
