Atlantic High School football turns to ex-Marine to lead the Sharks
When Atlantic High School athletic director Joe Martin went looking for a new football coach, he wanted someone who could establish a tradition in talent rich Florida and make kids proud to be a Shark.
He didn’t have to look far to find his man.
Martin announced that he hired Saul Rodriguez, a former assistant coach under former head coach Jerrime “Squatty” Bell, to take the reins at the Volusia County school. Rodriguez, 36, replaces Tombe Thomas, whose squad stumbled to a 1-8 record in his lone season.
“I am very excited for this opportunity to come back and run the program,” Rodriguez told High School on SI. “I am thankful to our athletic director Joe Martin for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”
Martin said finding someone who has familiarity with the program was extremely important. “I've worked with Coach Saul for an extended period of time, and it is an honor to call him my friend,” he said. “Saul Rodriguez has been a member of our community and our school for a while now, and we felt it important to find someone who is familiar with our town and our kids to lead our football program.
“As a School Guardian and a prevalent member of the Pop Warner community, Coach Saul lives every day of his life through his own children and the children of Port Orange and South Daytona,” he said.
A native of Puerto Rico who grew up in South Florida and Georgia, Rodriguez served as Atlantic’s head junior varsity coach in 2023, leading the Sharks to an undefeated season. He concurrently served as the co-defensive coordinator for the varsity team that went 5-6 and won the school’s first district title.
It's that championship feeling that Rodriguez wants to bring back to Atlantic. “The motto I am going by this upcoming season is ‘Setting the Standard.’ This is what I hope to bring to the school. There has not been a real standard for the program to follow from season to season and I hope to change that; not just on the field, but the weight room, the classroom, and in society as a whole.
“I want to create a culture of family and brotherhood,” Rodriguez said. “I have a great team of coaches to help me develop these young athletes not just on the field, but to also make them outstanding young men in our community.”
Rodriguez knows all about the value of brotherhood. He served four years as a U.S. Marine, learning many valuable lessons.
“My strategy has always been structure and discipline,” he said. “It's important for my players to understand when it's time to work, we work, but to also know that I am always a phone call away if they ever need me.”
Rodriguez’s desire to make an impact on young lives and lead a program that’s played in the shadow of Volusia powers Mainland and Spruce Creek for years made an impression on Martin.
“One of the biggest disadvantages we have here at Atlantic is the lack of history and roots when compared to the other high schools in Daytona and Port Orange,” Martin said. “As educators, we know children thrive on stability. Hiring Coach Saul aids in establishing those roots and providing a sense of continuity for our kids.
“He is a Marine that has served our country, a man that is proud of his Puerto Rican heritage, and most importantly, a person who prides himself on being a father and husband first,” Martin said. “Coach Saul, along with his wife, Brittany, aim to bring love, unparalleled enthusiasm, and stability to the Atlantic Shark football program.”
