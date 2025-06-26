Sharks Issue Emotional Statement After Cutting Ties With Marc-Edouard Vlasic
It's the end of an era in San Jose.
The San Jose Sharks announced Thursday that they have placed veteran defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic on waivers for the purpose of a buyout. Vlasic, a second-round pick by San Jose in 2005, played 19 seasons for the Sharks from 2006 to '25.
"This was a difficult decision to make today, with how much Marc has meant to the San Jose organization for 19 years,” general manager Mike Grier said in a statement. "I was fortunate enough to be here with Marc for his first season with the Sharks, and knew he would become a great defenseman. Over the course of his career in the NHL, Vlasic was one of the premier shutdown defensemen, earning tough defensive assignments on the ice against the best players in the world and doing it with effectiveness.
"With over 1,300 games in the NHL, he brought immense expertise and experience to the organization daily, and was selected to represent his country on multiple occasions at the highest level. He will go down not only as one of the best defensemen in franchise history, but one of the best players. We want to thank him for his dedication and commitment to the organization, and wish him all the best."
Vlasic suited up for 1,323 games in a Sharks uniform, which ranks second in franchise history behind Patrick Marleau (1,607). He tallied 84 goals and 295 assists (379 points) while starring on San Jose's blue line.
Vlasic, 38, appeared in 27 games for the Sharks last season and registered one goal and two assists.