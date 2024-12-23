Auggie Sanchez tabbed to take over over alma mater Northeast as head football coach
After spending three seasons as the head coach at Seminole High School, there was only one job in the area that could pull Auggie Sanchez away.
That was heading up his alma mater, the Northeast Vikings.
On Sunday, Sanchez confirmed via his personal Facebook page that he would be leaving Seminole to accept the head coach vancancy at Northeast of St. Petersburg. Down below is the message he posted regarding his departure from Seminole and taking on the Northeast job.
For the past 3 years, Seminole has been the best job in the country. The parents, community, admin but most importantly the kids, have been the best.
We did some great things at Seminole and capped it off this year with an 8-2 record, the most wins in 22 years.
The kids were what made the decision the hardest. However, going back home was a decision I could not turn down.
I will be the next Head Coach at Northeast High School. Northeast has a special place in my heart. I look forward to meeting the kids and attacking the challenges the job presents. Go Vikings!
Sanchez was hired at Seminole back in the summer of 2022 and helped build the program back to respectability in Pinellas County. Over three seasons, Sanchez led the Warhawks to a 15-14 overall record. His eight wins this past 2024 campaign was easily Sanchez's best of the three seasons.
The new Northeast head coach is very well known when it comes to being a known commodity in the Tampa Bay Area, as the former USF Bulls’ linebacker ended his career as the program’s all-time leading tackler and tied for the most starts in team history at 50. He was also a three-time all-conference selection at linebacker and in 2016 was a candidate for the Butkus Award.
