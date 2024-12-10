Before Anthony Becht was a UFL head coach, he was a high school offensive coordinator in Florida
On Monday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that St. Louis Battlehawks' head coach Anthony Becht had interviewed for West Virginia's open head coaching position.
Schefter also reported that Becht is receiving interest from NFL teams in coaching as well. Before Becht went on to the professional ranks, he not too long ago was coaching on the high school level down in the Sunshine State as an offensive coordinator.
For multiple seasons at Wiregrass Ranch, helping coach his son Rocco, who is now at Iowa State, Becht helped lead the offensive attack on the coaching end of things in Pasco County.
Between the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Bulls, Becht helped Wiregrass Ranch's offense to a 26.1 points per game average. Rocco finished throwing for nearly 5,000 yards and 55 touchdowns in three varsity seasons at Wiregrass Ranch.
Becht, who was selected No. 27 in the 2000 NFL Draft by the New York Jets at tight end, accepted the Battlehawks job in 2022, just a year after coaching at Wiregrass Ranch under Mark Kantor.
In his first season at the helm in the newly created United Football League, Becht led St. Louis to a 7-3 record in the XFL Conference.
Becht's NFL career spanned from 2000-2011, in which the tight end caught 188 passes for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He is also an alum of West Virginia University, being another reason for the connection between Becht and the Mountaineers.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl