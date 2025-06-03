Beloved Florida Coach Andrew Thomas Fired After Semifinal Run, Breaks Silence on Facebook
A Championship Pedigree Built at Trenton and Union County
Andrew Thomas was one of the most accomplished head coaches on the small school end of things out of the Sunshine State.
Having led Trenton to two state championships and then leaving to head up Union County, where he was coming off a state semifinal appearance against eventual state champion Madison County, it would seem like Thomas' job was safe heading into the 2025 campaign.
Nope.
Firing Comes After Semifinal Berth and 46-14 Record
Thomas was let go as Union County's athletic director and head football coach last week, according to a report by the Main St. Daily News' Mike Ridaught.
After his dismissal, Thomas eluded to the fact that at the right time, he would comment on his firing from Union County.
Thomas Releases Emotional Facebook Statement
This past weekend ended up being the right moment and Thomas released a public statement via his personal Facebook page on being let go and said there would be more details to come in the future:
'I’m going to make this statement for now but plenty more details will come when the time is right. But, I wanted to express this first:
I LOVE Union County!! One thing for sure, WHO and the amount of people that have reached out to me the past 2 days tells me all I need to know and gives me comfort that God has a plan!
I was drawn to coach in Union County because of its history for loving and supporting their football teams. And Union County did not disappoint. They did support and still are very supportive of the football team, my staff, my family and myself. No matter what the future holds for my family and I, Union County will always be very special to me.
So y’all are aware I’ve had nothing but FULL support from the School Board and Boosters through this! I know alot are thinking what did he do?? Nothing, not to deserve this, will elaborate at later time.
While I gave this program my heart it would not have been this successful without the help of my wife (Angel) and children. Some are aware but obviously some aren’t that know how much time and effort and LOVE my wife and family has put into the background of this program!
I have also have been very fortunate to have a wonderful coaching staff throughout the 5 yrs thats changed yr to yr, diff guys that have bought into our CULTURE and some have went on to better themselves as professionals and new guys that have come in and LOVED and built on what we’ve done the last 5 yrs! They have worked far beyond the hours of their paycheck!
Football is a Tough Sport, played by Tough Men! And our job is to turn boys into Men and its harder and harder is this day in age but im so thankful to coach the student athletes I got to here and very proud of the guys that bought into this program the last 5 yrs! Without them and their true commitment and Buy In then we dont have what weve had!
I will end this statement with this:
Best 5 yr run in Union Co in 30 yrs!
We’ve won 10 playoff games in 5 yrs, equal to the previous 16 seasons combined! 46 wins!
Beat Mad Co and Columbia for first time!
3rd or 4th round playoffs every yr!
2 State Semis/Final Fours
Facilities upgrade:
New Jumbotron
New Legacy Lockeroom Lockers and floors, fieldhouse upgrades everywhere,
In process of total renovations inside the fieldhouse !
Probably most importantly 16 of our kids that we have sent on to the next level for opportunities to play in college!
Apparently this CULTURE of success has been challenged and questioned but I’m Dang Sure proud of it!!'
Thomas had won over 100 games during his time as Union County's head coach along with leading the program to multiple state semifinal berths and finished with a 46-14 (.767 winning percentage) overall record, per Ridaught's report.
Union County last season reached the FHSAA's Rural state semifinals, falling 34-8 to Madison County.
