Billy Teeden steps down as Plant City head boys basketball coach
Long-time Plant City head boys basketball coach Billy Teeden has announced he is resigning from his position, he announced on his social media.
Teeden has been the head boys basketball coach at Plant City High School since 2015 with previous stops at East Bay where he had over 20 years of coaching experience.
Teeden in his statement: "It is with a heavy heart but a clear mind that I have made the difficult decision to step down as the Head Coach of the Plant City High School Basketball team. The past 10 years have been an unforgettable journey, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be apart of this community.
A huge thank you to the Plant City High School administration for your constant support and trust. Your belief in me and our vision has been invaluable.
To the Plant City community: Thank you for supporting the Raiders through both the highs and lows. Your unwavering commitment has been a constant source of strength.
To my coaching staff: Thank you for your dedication, countless hours of hard work, and sacrifices. Together, we built something special and I will forever cherish those memories we created as a team.
A special thank you to my wife (Jeannette) who has always been my biggest supporter. You pushed me to be the best man, coach, and father, and for that I will forever be grateful.
While my time as a Raider has come to an end, my coaching journey is far from over. I will take some time to reflect and explore new opportunities, trusting that God will guide me toward the next path.
Teeden led the Raiders to a 175-96 in his 10 seasons where he reached the regional playoffs in each of the last four seasons, including a regional semifinal appearance this season before losing to 7A semifinalist Sarasota.
Teeden took over the Plant City High School head boys basketball coach back in 2015 following the departure of Jerry Yoder who lasted just one season.
