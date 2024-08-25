Bishop Gorman (NV) pulls off comeback win over St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - The weather might've push the start time back about an hour, but that didn't faze the visiting Bishop Gorman Gaels one bit.
Playing in front of a standing room only crowd at Simmons Family Field, the Gaels, the No. 2 ranked team in the country, to defeat the host No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas 29-21 Saturday evening.
SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings: Mater Dei starts 2024 season No. 1 in the country
The Gaels (2-0) continue make the case in being tabbed the No. 1 team in the country after the victory.
Trotting out second-year starting quarterback Andrew Indorf, the senior signal caller looked much calmer than a year prior against St. John Bosco. Indorf finished the evening completing 19-of-36 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and two costly interceptions .
Indorf's top target through the air was sophomore Julius Jones, who was a hero from last year's Class 3M state championship. Jones ended the game hauling in 12 passes for 160 yards.
Milton (Georgia) outlasts Plantation American Heritage (Florida) in Broward County Classic
The Raiders struck first in getting on the scoreboard when running back Jerry Derosier scored on a three-yard touchdown run. It would't be long until Bishop Gorman would respond.
Bishop Gorman answered St. Thomas Aquinas' touchdown with a beautiful 45-yard scoring strike from quarterback Melvin Spice (12-of-20, 182 yards) to LSU commitment Derek Meadows (two catches, 71 yards).
Despite the noticeable size difference a the line of scrimmage, that didn't deter Roger Harriott and his staff from trying to run the ball whatsoever. Derosier was the main ball carrier for the Raiders, as he ended the evening with 37 yards on 11 carries.
Early in the second quarter, St. Thomas Aquinas would retake the lead when Indorf threw a jump ball 9-yard pass to the right corner to Richard Compton, pushing the Raiders ahead 14-7.
The bend-but-don't break defense of the Raiders held strong against Bishop Gorman's offensive front and was able to hold the Gaels t a field goal just before halftime. St. Thomas Aquinas entered intermission ahead 14-10 and with momentum at their back.
Jones’ heroics from last year’s state title game against Homestead carried over to against Bishop Gorman, as the fleet-footed sophomore burned the Gaels’ secondary once more in the third quarter.
The wide receiver hauled in a 53-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter to give the Raiders what looked like a commanding 21-10 lead.
This is when Bishop Gorman began the comeback trail, scoring 19 unanswered points in the second half.
Spicer went 4-for-4 for 71 yards on the key scoring drive, including a 29-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Kaina Watson.
With 2:32 remaining in the game, Bishop Gorman strengthened its odds when they added a Hudson Borsari field goal make to go up 29-21.
St. Thomas Aquinas had one more drive down the stretch and got inside of Bishop Gorman’s 20-yard line, but Indorf was intercepted on fourth down with 45 seconds remaining.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl