Milton (Georgia) outlasts Plantation American Heritage (Florida) in Broward County Classic
FORT LAUDERDALE- What began as a defensive stalemate turned into an all out offensive track meet in Friday night's featured matchup between Plantation American Heritage and last year's Class 7A champion out of Georgia in the Milton Eagles, ranked as the No. 6 team nationally.
American Heritage started off the scoring midway through the opening period on a Gavin Harvey field goal make to go ahead 3-0. On the very next possession, Milton would answer the bell.
Eastern Kentucky commitment TJ Lester (22 carries, 147 yards) punched in the game's first touchdown, a 3-yard run to give the Eagles a 7-3 lead. Milton exited the period with the lead, but American Heritage would claw its way back.
The Patriots tacked on a couple Harvey field goals in the second quarter before Milton quarterback Luke Nickel (Miami commitment) would throw his first touchdown of the game, an 11-yard strike to wide receiver Tristen Payne.
This was the start of the offensive fireworks that would ensue up until intermission, as Texas commit Dia Bell would answer for American Heritage, throwing a 21-yard touchdown strike to Miami (FL) commitment Malachi Toney. The Patriots had retaken the lead, but it wouldn't be for long.
Milton got the ball back with just over a minute until half, but the Eagles need less than that to get on the board. Lester would find pay dirt one more time, this time via a 6-yard run and giving Milton a 20-16 lead at halftime.
Milton (2-0) kept the pressure on American Heritage in the second half, with the Eagles increasing their lead to double digits when Georgia commitment Ethan Barbour scored on a 1-yard run.
American Heritage (0-1) answered right back on its following possession when running back Byron Louis (18 carries, 167 yards) scored on a 67-yard touchdown run and trailed 27-22 with eight minutes left in the period.
A field goal make by Eagles' place kicker Alex Nover pushed the Milton advantage to 30-22, but the Patriots would have a chance to tie things up in the final quarter. Bell (10-of-20, 120 yards) connected on a 8-yard touchdown with Toney and on the ensuing 2-point try, the signal caller would be stopped a yard short of tying the game.
The Eagles sealed the victory when Nickel hit Barbour on a short pass, which the tight end took 71 yards to the house, giving Milton a 37-28 lead.
