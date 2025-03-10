Bishop Moore names Shawn Witherspoon as their new head boys basketball coach
Shawn Witherspoon, has been hired as the Bishop Moore Catholic boys basketball head coach, the school released in a statement on Monday:
"We are excited to announce that Shawn Witherspoon will be joining our coaching staff as Head Boys Basketball Coach. Under his guidance at Winter Springs High School, the team achieved the most program victories in the past 15 years. Coach Witherspoon will assume his role as head basketball coach immediately to lead the program through the Spring and Summer. Please join us in welcoming Coach Shawn Witherspoon to Bishop Moore Catholic.
Witherspoon is no stranger to the Central Florida area where he coached Winter Springs this season, where he led the Bears to an 18-7 record before having their season come to an end in the district semifinals.
Witherspoon also played his high school basketball career at Oviedo High School, where he was named the Class 6A Florida Dairy Farmers Player of the Year as a junior. He also owns the all-time scoring record in the Central Florida area where he finished his high school career with 2,401 points. During his senior season at Oviedo, Witherspoon was nominated to the McDonald's All-American team.
Following his high school career, Witherspoon went on to play Division-1 college basketball at Murray State University, where he played 14.3 minutes per game as a freshman. As a sophomore, Witherspoon played in 23 games for the Racers, averaging 9.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. As a junior, Witherspoon averaged 10.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and 34 percent from behind the arc.
Bishop Moore is coming off a 7-21 season in 2024-2025 and have not reached the regional playoffs since 2023.