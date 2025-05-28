Bishop Snyder (Florida) names Mark Holland head boys basketball coach
The coaching carousel across Florida high school boys basketball continues with the latest, being Mark Holland, who was named the new head boys' basketball coach at Bishop Snyder High School in Jacksonville, the school announced in a social media post earlier this week.
Holland was previously the head coach at West Nassau High School, where he guided the Warriors to a nine-win turnaround from winning just one game under Blane Laney during the 2023-2024 season to finishing with a 10-12 record this past season. Holland lasted just one season with the Warriors where they had their season come to an end in the district quarterfinals against Bolles back on February 3.
Holland has had numerous stops in his young coaching career where he was formerly an assistant boys basketball coach at Bishop Snyder and Wolfson High School in the greater-Jacksonville area, where he served under coaches Vincent Martin and Darvin Whitley. He also served as the head boys basketball coach at Cornerstone Christian School.
Holland replaces Russell Powell who resigned earlier this month after six seasons with the program as Powell moves back to his home state of Georgia where he was named the head boys' basketball coach at Trinity Christian School.
Powell finished his career with a record of 79-85 (.481) winning percentage during his six seasons as a head coach. Powell also spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Cardinals under Vincent Martin from 2016 to 2019.
Powell took over as the head coach in 2019 when Martin left to become the head men's basketball coach at Jacksonville University where he played at during the 2013-2014 season.
Bishop Snyder finished the 2024-2025 season with a 15-13 record and reached the regional quarterfinals where their season came to an end against Providence School back on February 12.
Holland previously served as a Northeast Florida scout and contributor for Prep Hoops where he has been involved in high school basketball in the greater-Jacksonville area for the last several years.
