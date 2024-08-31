Blanche Ely stuns nationally ranked Chaminade-Madonna in overtime
Not many people noticed when Blanche Ely High, out of Pompano Beach Florida, scored 70 points in a season opening win over Boyd Anderson, last week, but the Tigers certainly have everyone's attention now.
In a stunning outcome, Friday, Blanche Ely upset Florida super power Chaminade-Madonna, 35-34 in overtime, in a win for the ages.
Quarterback Omari McNeal scored on a 5-yard run in overtime to give the Tigers a 35-28 lead. The Lions scored a touchdown on their overtime possession as well, but missed the extra-point kick to set off a wild celebration for the home team.
Chaminade-Madonna had a chance to win the game on the final play of regulation but its 36-yard field goal attempt was blocked.
Blanche Ely built a 21-7 lead, before Chaminade battled back to tie it at 21-21 midway through the final quarter. Unphased, the Tigers went down and scored again to re-take a seven point lead, but Chaminade-Madonna scored again with a little more than four minutes to play in regulation to tie the contest, 35-35. The Lions the drove to the Blanche Ely 19 to setup of their failed attempt at the winning kick.
Blanche Ely is not ranked in any state polls, which should change now, while Chaminade is No. 8 this week's SBLive/SI Top 25 National High School Football Rankings. Just last week, the Lions went toe-to-toe with St. John Bosco (California), the No. 3 team in the country before falling, 34-27.
