Bobby Ebbert Resigns as Cape Coral Boys Basketball Coach, Accepts Head Coaching Post at Dunnellon
Cape Coral head basketball coach Bobby Ebbert has resigned from his position, he announced on his Facebook page on Thursday:
Ebbert released the following statement:
Dear Community of Cape Coral,
As I prepare to leave the city that raised me, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude. Cape Coral has not only been my home but also the foundation of my journey that started from overcoming youth struggles of abandonment, to being a first generation college graduate, to a home town basketball coach, teacher, and mentor. This community gave me the opportunity to inspire young athletes, build character, and grow the game of basketball in a way that has been truly rewarding.
From the first time I stepped on the court as a player and again as a coach, I felt the support of this city, its families, schools, and leaders who believed in the power of sports to change lives. I have had the privilege of watching countless young athletes develop, not only in their skills but also in their confidence, faith, discipline, and love for the game. Their passion and dedication have been a constant reminder of why I chose this path.
To my students, players, and colleagues: thank you for allowing me to be a part of your journey. Watching you grow, both on and off the court, has been the greatest gift. To the parents and community members who have supported our teams, programs, and initiatives; your belief in what we’ve built together has meant the world.
Cape Coral will always be a part of who I am. Though my journey is taking me elsewhere, my heart remains here, in the city that shaped me. Thank you for the memories, the opportunities, and, most importantly, the people who make this place so special.
This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later.
With appreciation, love, and respect,
Coach Ebbert
Ebbert was named the head coach at Cape Coral High School back in August of 2020, where he led the Seahawks to a 6-14 record in his first season. He then followed up with winning records in each of the last four seasons, including one regional playoff appearance.
Ebbert led the Seahawks to a 21-5 record this season and reached the regional quarterfinals, before having their season come to an end by Class 5A semifinalist St. Petersburg.
Ebbert is expected to be named the head coach at Dunnellon High School in the next couple of weeks, as the Tigers moved on from Donovan Powell earlier this month.