Caleb Gaskins, Florida high school five-star basketball recruit, state's top 2026 prospect, picks up ACC offer
One of the country's top 2026 boys high school basketball recruits piled added another college offer to his growing stack on Tuesday.
Caleb Gaskins, a 6-foot-8, 208-pound power forward at Melbourne's Columbus High School, announced in a post on X that he's officially received an offer from Georgia Tech.
A consensus five-star prospect, Gaskins also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Gonzaga, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, UCF, Villanova and Washington. He also has received interest from Kansas, Duke and South Carolina, among others.
A big fish in a big pond at Columbus, Gaskins lines up beside nationally acclaimed five-star twins Cameron Boozer (No. 3 by ESPN in 2025) and Cayden Boozer (No. 17) - both Duke commits - and four-star junior (No. 29 by ESPN in 2026 class) Jaxson Richardson.
Despite sharing the spotlight, Gaskins has excelled. Facing his old squad, Gaskins scored 15 points and added nine rebounds in a thrilling 59-57 victory over Montverde in the championship of the 51st City of Palms Classic this season.
National high school girls basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (1/21/2025)
Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week?
In a game against Notre Dame (Calif.) on Jan. 18 in the Hoophall Classic at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., Gaskins scored 24 points and added 11 rebounds in a 76-53 win.
The Yellow Jackets are currently 8-11 in their second season under head coach and former NBA legend Damon Stoudamire.