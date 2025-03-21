Cameron and Cayden Boozer have jersey retirement ceremony
On Thursday afternoon, Cameron and Cayden Boozer had their high school jersey retirement ceremony held inside the Christopher Columbus High School gymnasium.
Both Cameron and Cayden Boozer were a key part in the Explorers run where they have won four consecutive state championships, with their most recent title coming earlier this month where they led wire-to-wire in a 68-36 win over Windermere.
The Boozers are both five-star prospects, while Cameron is the No. 2 ranked prospect in the country for the Class of 2025 while Cayden is the No. 4 ranked prospect, according to 247Sports.
The Columbus Explorers clinched the No. 1 seed in next month's Chipotle Nationals where they will have a first-round bye and advance to the quarterfinals where they will take on either Wasatch Academy (Utah) or IMG Academy (Florida) in the nightcap on Thursday, April 3 in a game that will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN2.
Cameron is averaging 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 62 percent from the field and 47 percent from the three-point line.
Cayden is averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season while shooting 62 percent from the field and 45 percent from the three-point line.
Both Cameron and Cayden Boozer will also partake in the McDonald's All-American Game that will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, April 1.
