Cameron and Cayden Boozer make dual commitments to Duke over Miami (FL)
One of the most highly anticipated commitments of a twin duo came early Friday morning when Cameron and Cayden Boozer announced where they intend to play collegiately.
To some down in South Florida, it may have come as a surprise but they'll be taking their talents away from the 305 and head to North Carolina instead.
The Boozer twins announced via Instagram, in collaboration with The Players' Tribune, that they will be committing to Duke University, choosing the Blue Devils over the Miami Hurricanes.
Down below is the announcement made by the Boozer twins via Instagram:
The pair, sons of former NBA'er Carlos Boozer, have been the driving force in helping lead the Columbus Explorers to three straight Class 7A state championships and are aiming for history in notching a 4-peat this winter.
In the 2023-2024 season, Cameron Boozer averaged 22.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game for the Explorers. The junior was a vital piece to Columbus winning their third straight 7A state title, scoring 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks in the title game victory over Oak Ridge.
Cayden Boozer was the maestro point guard that was once again the other critical piece to the Explorers’ 7A state championship team last season. The junior guard averaged 12.0 points, 7.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game for the season. Boozer made sure he came up big when Columbus needed him most at the end, scoring 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists in their state title win over Oak Ridge.
Down below is what 247Sports has to say about each of the Boozer twins:
"Boozer is the surest thing in high school basketball. No one can match his resume of winning or is better suited to help impact winning from day one as a college freshman. He has an extremely versatile and mature two-way floor game. It's just hard to envision a scenario where he's not a successful basketball player at the highest levels for years to come, which is why he is often credited for having the highest long-term floor in the country.
Boozer has an inside-out skill-set and is a high-volume rebounder. His hands are virtually magnetic and he is an exceptional frontcourt passer in a variety of different situations, and with both hands. He is the best long outlet passer the high school game has seen since Kevin Love.
Boozer is also a very good ball-handler for his size and thus able to start the break in various ways. He has an advanced left hand, can attack less-mobile defenders off the bounce, and play out of all different types of actions from various spots on the floor. He has a soft natural touch, is already an outstanding free-throw shooter (84% in the recent EYBL season), and an increasingly consistent floor spacer with a high-arcing set shot (36% 3pt).
Right now, Boozer is not an instinctively dynamic creator, and could benefit from raising his release point inside the lane, but he's capable of scoring within the flow. He doesn't need to be the offensive focal point in order to be effective. Boozer screens well, makes good decisions without the ball, and processes the game at a very high-level.
Physically, he has a similar body type to his father, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, standing at 6-foot-9 in shoes with a 7-foot wingspan. He's a solid vertical athlete and a better lateral mover, and thus a more versatile defender than he often gets credit for. He bodies up easily in the post and has very active hands on that end of the floor. While he's not a prototypical shot-blocker, he can provide some secondary rim protection and thrives at finishing possessions on the glass. So he's capable of sliding over and creating match-up problems as a five-man.
Overall, Boozer is as mature, reliable, versatile, polished, and most of all, consistently impactful, a high school player as there is in the country." - 247Sports' evaluation of Cameron Boozer
"Boozer is a lead guard with terrific size and an extremely advanced ability to read and think the game. He has very advanced instincts and feel for the game. He sees the floor, feeds the post, dictates his own pace, and almost never gets sped-up. He’s as reliable as it gets in high school basketball with the ball in his hands, continuously posting better than 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratios. This year in the EYBL it was 6.6 assists against 2.1 turnovers. Earlier this summer it was 6.3 assists vs. 1.7 turnovers with the 17-and-under national team in FIBA play. Last year, it was 6.7 assists vs. 1.4 turnovers on the Nike E16 circuit.
Physically, Boozer doesn’t distinguish himself with his length or explosiveness, but with his positional size and strength, measuring at just under 6-foot-5 and 210-pounds this summer. He leverages his size well, understands how to use his body, and benefits from his ability to see over top of smaller defenders as a passer. He’s also a very good perimeter rebounder.
Defensively, he lacks ideal footspeed in certain match-ups, particularly when extended away from his help against smaller and quicker guards, but he has versatility up the line-up and a good understanding of where to be on the floor. He understands rotations, shows good anticipation (2.6 steals per game in FIBA player), and is opportunistic with his hands.
Offensively, in addition to his ability to run the show, he reads ball-screens well, has an instinct for how to cut away from the ball, and is crafty in the lane with a full assortment of finishing tricks. His shooting, while improved, remains an important long-term variable. He tends to push his release from his shoulder a bit. He made 40% of his threes and 75% of his free-throws last year in E16 play, but saw that dip to 29% and 75% this year in the EYBL.
What can’t be quantified with measurements or stats, at last at this stage, is the extreme impact on winning and the true love for the game. Boozer’s legitimate passion for the game comes in correlation to his aptitude for it. His history of winning, alongside his brother, is also undeniable with three straight state championships in Florida as well as three straight Nike EYB championships in the E15, E16, and EYBL divisions." - 247Sports' evaluation of Cayden Boozer
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl